Nigerian movie star Funke Akindele and her former best friend Eniola Badmus have warmed the hearts of their fans online.

The duo were spotted at the actress' premiere for her film 'Everybody Love Jenifa' which was held in a choice area of Lagos

Seeing the two ladies hang out again after a long tie brought smiles to the faces of their online fans

Massive reactions have trailed a new clip of Funke Akindele and Eniola Badmus at her movie premiere that has been circulating online.

Funke Akindele and Eniola Badmus were recognized as friendships in Nollywood back then. They've started in several movies, including the viral Omo Ghetto, a movie by Funke Akindele. However, the duo fell out and the reason.

Funke Akindele & Eniola Badmus spend time together. Credit: @funkejenifaakindele, @eniola_badmus

Source: Instagram

In a previous interview, Funke Akindele was asked about her strained relationship with Eniola Badmus. Here is what she had to say.

"Eniola Badmus makes me laugh. She cracks me up so much. I love to chill with her. But we’ve been so busy with life. Everybody is doing their thing. But I’m still cordial with her and everybody."

Funke and Eniola were spotted having a great time at her movie premiere in a new development. The pictures soon went viral on social media, as fans gush over their sismance.

Eniola shared some of their moments online via her IG story, which Funke AKindlee acknowledged.

See the posts below:

Watch the video below:

Many reacts to Funke and Eniola's clip

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@candinana2022:

"Only the real ones knows Gbogbo Bigz Girlzzz from the OG Jenifa 😍😍😂🙌."

@jewel_collectionz:

"See her helping her to clean her sweat 😍. Friendship goals 😍."

@kennywise95:

"Me I see lagbaja, but am curious 🧐 this lagbaja no dey old abi na him pikin be that."

@marex_touch:

"Wow ❤ my favorite people are back together 🙌❤️❤️❤️."

@folashade217:

"My favourite 😍❤️ keep on enjoying yourself. God got your back 🙏 😍😍😍😍."

Funke Akindele admire Eniola Badmus' body

Legit.ng previously reported that Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus marked another year of grace and beauty by sharing gorgeous pictures of herself.

Her industry colleague, Funke Akindele, took to social media to extend warm birthday wishes on her special day.

In a heartfelt Instagram story, the accomplished filmmaker lauded Eniola's remarkable body transformation.

