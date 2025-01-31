Nigerian Fuji star King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall aka KWAM 1 recently performed a ‘Ganusi’ song at an event

Recall that the musician had a heated exchange with some Islamic clerics over a statement he made where he used the term ‘ga nu si’

Despite the drama, KWAM 1 composed a song with the term and a video of him performing it at a party went viral

Nigerian Fuji musician King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall aka KWAM 1 is in the news after he performed a ‘Ganusi’ song at an event.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the musician clashed with some Islamic cleric during his late mother’s burial after a video of him making a controversial statement with the ‘ganusi’ term went viral. In the clip, Wasiu had said that the alfas came to ‘ganusi’ at his event in Ijebu Ode.

This statement caused an online debate with some people saying that ‘ganusi’ means 'to gather', while others felt it was an insult to the Islamic clerics.

Video trends as KWAM 1 performs Ganusi song days after drama with Islamic clerics. Photos: @kck1deultimate_update

Amid the online drama over the ‘ga nu si’ term, KWAM 1 composed a song with it and performed it at a recent event.

Several videos made the rounds on social media of Wasiu serenading a large crowd while singing the ‘ganusi’ song and it got people talking. See the video below:

Reactions as KWAM 1 performs ‘Ganusi’ song

The video of KWAM 1 singing a song with the ‘ganusi’ term despite his clash with the Islamic clerics made the rounds online. Several netizens were amused by it. Read what some of them had to say below:

Smar.tautos said:

“Ganusi Kole ri ope da, Ganusi nation, new anthem on the street now Seriously, Most Relevant Fuji Musician of all time Seriously, Global legend of Music Confirmed.”

Officialdjbusy said:

“E no Dey disappoint 😂.”

Whalenergy said:

“What a perfect response😂 Long live the king @kingwasiuayindemarshal.”

Mcreo_ wrote:

“K1 100 Alfa Ganusi 0.”

Habibcoker wrote:

“K1 Don win this round 😂.”

Yetunde_olorunfemi said:

“😂😂😂😂😂 cos trouble ni alaji walai. omo the song sweet.”

Cashfat_18 said:

“Baba no just send una 😂.”

Enitannnnn said:

“Osheyyyy 😂😂😂😂you cannot shame the shameless👏👏case closed.”

Afolabi_dara_zion said:

“Ds is serious, ignorance and illiteracy is a disease and pride is a destroyer. God and his servants can never be mocked, ✌️”

Omo_morounfolu wrote:

“😂😂😂😂😂Dis Man and Trouble na 5&6.”

KWAM 1 defends 'Ganusi' comment

In other news, Legit.ng reported that KWAM 1 refused to apologise to Islamic clerics (Alfas) for making a controversial comment during his late mother's Fidau prayer, which many found disrespectful.

During the sermon, Sheikh Onikijipa corrected and criticised K1's statement, demanding the musician to apologise to the Alfas.

However, K1 De Ultimate remained adamant, refusing to apologise and claiming he had done nothing wrong. He contended that apologising implies recognising guilt, which he categorically denies.

