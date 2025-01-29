A Nigerian lady said Annie Idibia should have left 2baba a long time ago, instead she chose to stick to the singer for too long

The lady is of the view that Annie wasted too much time with the African Queen crooner instead of dumping him

She said due to Annie’s decision to stick to 2baba at all costs, the singer has now dumped her in despite her sacrifices

A Nigerian lady has insisted that Annie Idibia did a disservice to herself by sticking with 2baba for too long.

The lady said Annie should have abandoned her marriage to 2baba a long time ago if she wanted to.

The lady insisted that 2baba's divorce announcement was freedom for Annie Idibia. Photo credit: Facebook/Okwudili Promise and Instagram/Annie Idibia.

The lady’s comments come after 2baba made it public that he and Annie Macaulay could no longer manage their union.

On Sunday, January 26, 2baba announced via his Instagram handle that he would grant a press release to tell his side of the story.

But even before the arrival of the promised press release, a lot of Nigerians have gone to social media to express their views.

There seem to be two opposing camps in the 2baba divorce argument and each camp has analysts.

On the one hand, there are those who think Annie sacrificed and endured a lot for 2baba.

On the other hand, there a people who say Annie did not suffer in the marriage and that in fact, the marriage to 2baba was highly beneficial to her.

One of the ‘online in-laws’ who weighed into the matter is Okwudili Promise who said she was congratulating Annie over the divorce.

She said:

“Congratulations my sister. I don’t feel pity for you. I’m happy for you. In fact, thank God for you. Na marriage you dey since? Like, have you been married all these while? Or are you in a tearful relationship? Freedom at last. Something wey you don suppose do for a very long time ago. Congratulations. Freedom at last. I don’t want to blame you. I’m not here for blames. I’m not here to talk, because if I open this my mouth to talk. Let me not blame anybody. Congratulations! You need to go and ejoy. Men will whine you, but don’t panic.”

Lady angry with 2baba for announcing divorce

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady is not happy that 2Face Idibia chose to announce his separation from Annie at a time when she was going through a lot,

The lady said 2baba had no right to make the announcement, insisting he didn't think of how Annie would feel,

She said 2baba's online announcement would worsen Annie's situation after she recently announced she lost a twin pregnancy.

She said:

"2face idibia has no right to come out and talk about his separation or divorce from Annie Marculey as this moment. That lady is currently going through a lot and he still came online to worsen the issue. Nigerian men yall do a lot. It’s always the men defending and talking. Yall really don’t disappoint me at this moment."

