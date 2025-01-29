US rapper Dajua Blanding aka Dank DeMoss has sued popular ride-hailing company Lyft over weight discrimination

Dank DeMoss shared what transpired between her and one of Lyft drivers, who refused her service over her size

Dank DeMoss' legal action against Lyft has since become a topic on social media, with Nigerians also sharing their opinions

American rapper Dajua Blanding also known as Dank DeMoss is trending on social media over her decision to sue ride-hailing company Lyft for what she tagged weight discrimination.

This was after a driver of the ride-hailing company refused her service, citing her size.

Dank DeMoss, who said she was humiliated, recorded the heated argument between her and the Lyft driver on whether she could fit into his car.

“I was hurt and embarrassed. I have been in that same type of car many times and never had an issue. This was someone who was discriminating against me just because of my weight,” DeMoss told CBS News.

The plus-size Detroit rapper’s lawyers said the driver violated Michigan’s anti-discrimination laws, which include weight as a protected characteristic.

Lyft reacts to Dank DeMoss' video

Meanwhile, Lyft in a reaction maintained that it does not condone any form of discrimination.

The company stated that its “community guidelines and terms of service explicitly prohibit harassment or discrimination.”

Watch rapper's exchange with Lyft driver below:

Nigerians react to Dank DeMoss' video

The video which has gone viral and also emerged on the Nigerian social media space saw many jumped to the Lyft driver's defence. They stated that she should have followed his advice and ordered a larger car. Some Nigerians advised the US rapper to get her own her instead.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments from Nigerian netizens, read them below:

ngozi_omezi wrote:

"So make motor spoil Orishirishi,if person talk naw dem go say body shame,madam hit d gym

jessey_luxury_autos said:

"Get your own car then, if u can drive urself like this."

shelaurenforeign:

"Wow…. She just caused someone their job, really livelihood if you want to be honest. She wasted everybody’s time in there. She should have ordered a SUV or a truck. They have those options."

shepuya_sambo wrote:

"I cnt even be mad at the Driver."

uyimide_a said:

"Can she be real with herself??? Well anyway to cash out I see."

ennieolaice_n_drinksservices commeted:

"Is it by force to carry you?Why suing the driver ?Madam, you need a tractor to lyft you biko."

nnabuchi reacted:

"She needs to visit Dr Now immediately…. What the heck is this ?? Moreover the driver wasn’t rude to her at all I trust Naija drivers dem for don zoom off cancel the ride sef."

blackmamba_lus:

"Nah she supposed do the 100 days fasting for Nigerians."

ruth_nkemdilim said:

"If she used this energy to try losing weight she’d be shocked how many kg she’ll shed."

