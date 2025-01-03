The Drop App, a revolutionary e-hailing platform designed to empower Nigerian drivers and riders, was unveiled by Sure Switch IT

With the help of the Drop App, drivers and passengers may communicate directly, negotiate conditions, and travel in comfort and confidence

According to the CEO of Sure Switch Tech, the software offers drivers a low-cost, high-reward platform as well as a dependable pass-through service

Sure Switch IT has introduced the Drop App, e-hailing platform made to empower Nigerian drivers and passengers.

During the unveiling in Abuja, Ugbah Chukwuma, the co-founder and CEO of Sure Switch Tech, revealed that Drop App is a cutting-edge online motor park that links drivers and passengers directly, enabling them to negotiate terms and travel with comfort and confidence.

According to Chukwuma, the Drop App's driver-first approach sets it apart, ensuring that drivers keep more of their earnings. The app is built for convenience, affordability, and empowerment.

He added that the app provides a low-cost, high-reward platform for drivers and a reliable and flexible service for pass, ThisDay reported.

According to him,

“We understand the challenges that many Nigerian drivers face, and we designed the Drop App to provide real solutions. We are committed to driving innovation, empowering communities, and creating platforms that prioritise fairness and opportunity for all.

He further explained that Sure Switch Tech is a leading technology company dedicated to creating innovative solutions that empower communities and drive growth.

“Today, we launched the Drop app, a platform that redefines e-hailing and transportation in Nigeria. At Trust Tech Limited, we are committed to creating technologies that address existing challenges and empower the communities we serve.

According to him, the Drop app is more than simply an e-hailing app; it's more like an online motor park, a digital gathering place where drivers and passengers can communicate directly, work out terms, and travel with comfort and assurance.

“What sets Drop apart is its driver-first approach. We don’t refer to drivers as drivers; we call them our partners. We’ve chosen a different path, where no commissions are deducted from drivers’ earnings. Drivers get 100% of their earnings and pay only a flat rate of N500 for 24-hour service on our platform.

The CEO claims that the ability for drivers and passengers to directly negotiate transportation costs is another important aspect of Drop App. This promotes openness, equity, and consensus-building.

The Drop app is built for convenience, affordability, and empowerment. It enables drivers to scale their business and support their families. For passengers, it’s a low-cost, high-reward platform that guarantees value for money. It’s a reliable, flexible service that accommodates their preferences and budget.”

