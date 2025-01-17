Elon Musk has opened applications for talented individuals worldwide with coding skills to submit their work

Qualified Nigerians are encouraged to apply using the email provided by the world's richest man

He emphasised that the primary requirement for the role is coding skills, with less emphasis on college degrees

Elon Musk, the visionary entrepreneur behind Tesla and SpaceX, has announced plans to hire 'hardcore software engineers' to work for his social media company X (formerly Twitter), but there is a condition.

In a post on X, the billionaire said those interested in the role must be ready to send their best coding work.

He added that he is not interested in the educational qualification or the applicants' previous work role.

Musk stressed that successful applicants will be judged mainly on their work, not on their academic and professional history.

Elon Musk's post reads:

"If you’re a hardcore software engineer and want to build the everything app, please join us by sending your best work to code@x.com.

"We don’t care where you went to school or even whether you went to school or what “big name” company you worked at.

"Just show us your code."

Aspiring candidates who believe they have what it takes to shape the future of X can submit their work to code@x.com.

Elon Musk companies

Over the years, Elon Musk has been the one not to follow the traditional way of doing this, and the has successful companies to show for it.

Musk founded quite a few companies most people are familiar with, but not everyone knows the role Musk has played in their success.

Here are the list of companies, both past and present, he has been involved in.

SpaceX: Founded in 2002 to reduce space exploration costs, SpaceX has launched 246 rockets, with 207 successful landings, pioneering reusable rocket technology.

X (formerly Twitter): Acquired in 2022 for $44 billion, Musk rebranded Twitter as X in 2023, aiming to promote free speech and create an “everything app.”

xAI: Launched in 2023, Musk’s AI company focuses on understanding the universe, collaborating with Tesla and X Corp.

The Boring Company: Founded in 2016, it creates transit tunnels, with its first project completed in Las Vegas in 2021.

Neuralink: Aims to develop brain-machine interfaces to assist people with paralysis and enhance communication.

Zip2: Musk’s first company, sold in 1999 for $307 million, provided online business directories.

OpenAI: Co-founded in 2015 to ensure AI benefits humanity, Musk remains a major donor.

Tesla: Founded in 2003, it’s a leader in electric vehicles and clean energy, with a $910 billion market cap.

SolarCity: Acquired by Tesla in 2016, it focuses on solar energy systems despite investor controversy.

PayPal: Co-founded in 1998, it revolutionized online money transfers and became a Fortune 500 company.

Elon Musk predicts trend of crypto in 2025

Legit.ng reported that Elon Musk has predicted that the value of cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin and Bitcoin may decline.

The comment was made in reaction to a post made by Y Combinator CEO Garry Tan, who estimated that Dogecoin's price may increase

Musk made these remarks after it was reported that the internet giant intended to launch "X Money," a new Bitcoin and cryptocurrency feature on X.

