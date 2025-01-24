Judy Austin has broken her silence amid reports of her ex-husband, Mr Emmanuel Obasi, reportedly bagging a multimillion-dollar deal

The Nollywood actress, amid the social media uproar over her ex-husband's new deal, had caused online, chose to turn her attention to Yul Edochie

Yul Edochie, in return, also gushed about his second wife, spurring reactions from his fans and followers

Nollywood actress Judy Austin has reaffirmed her love for Yul Edochie amid reports that her former husband Emmanuel Obasi has secured an endorsement deal.

Legit.ng recently reported that Obasi, who bagged the significant deal after his emotional public plea, where he spoke painfully about the years of pain and injustice he had endured while with Judy.

Obasi was reported to have signed a multimillion-naira endorsement agreement with a popular real estate and oil and gas conglomerate, A.A. Emmaco Group.

Amid the show of support and uproar Obasi's new deal has caused, Judy recently returned to social media to express her love for Yul Edochie.

Sharing a picture of herself on her Instastory, Judy wrote in a caption:

"I love you my king Yul Edochie."

See screenshot of Judy Austin's Instastory post below:

Judy's post comes after Yul had also shared her picture on his social media page while gushing about her.

"The reincarnated Priestess of Isi Mmili Dynasty. Ijele Nwanyi. Her Excellency Judy Austin Yul-Edochie. @judyaustin1," the Nollywood actor wrote in caption.

See Yul Edochie's post as he gushed about his second wife, Judy Austin below:

In related news, Emeka Ugwuonye, a relationship lawyer handling Yul and May Edochie's divorce suit, answered a few fans' questions about their marriage before it crashed.

According to the lawyer, Yul was a very clever man, as he succeeded in concealing his other relationship from May because she trusted him completely.

Reactions as Yul Edochie gushes about Judy

Legit.ng captured some of the comments as netizens continued to drag the celebrity couple. Read their reactions below:

g.u.n.n.e.r.s.s said:

"I didn’t have express understanding of the name Jezebel until Yul entered inside bottle."

nenekosinene wrote:

"Judy prayed for endorsement and connection for you on your birthday but na Obasi her rightful husband that is receiving the blessing.. congratulations once more Mr. Obasi."

rxl5763 reacted:

"Dear Lord, make nobody use me to make their true love feel jealous."

nchangfon said:

"Live hate guys ,Judy beat and beat and beat May with beauty .she is really the goddess .she is beautiful inside and out."

d_realsolz:

"Did you say she’s the next or future Anambra First Lady? Well anambra ppl greet your queen and future First Lady, as long as it’s not my state."

micheemee1969 reacted

"So you are not upgrading Mr OBASI’S wife at all What’s up with this 1980 bag Nollywood Mattress, community Mattress Public Toilet."

Yul Edochie thanks God for finding Judy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that the actor left people talking over a video of him and his second wife, Judy Austin.

Yul was seen with Judy in a loved-up mood as they gushed over each other and burst into laughter.

He also shared how God answers prayers in his ways as he expressed gratitude to his maker that he found Judy.

