The ex-husband of actress Judy Austin, Mr Emmanuel Obasi, has reportedly signed a multimillion-dollar deal

Recall that Mr Obasi first gained public attention when he spoke out about his ex-wife Judy Austin's affair with actress Yul Edochie

In a recent update, the embattled man was seen with the CEO of a renowned oil and gas company as they disclosed their contract

CHECK OUT! Earn more in 2025. Join a FREE webinar on creating a client-winning copywriting portfolio!

Emmanuel Obasi, the former husband of Nollywood actress Judy Austin, recently made waves on social media after securing a major endorsement deal that has placed him in the limelight.

This came after his emotional public plea, where he spoke painfully about the years of pain and injustice he had endured while with the actress.

Judy Austin's former husband makes headlines following new deal. Credit: @yuledochie, @A.A. Emmaco GROUP/Facebook

Source: Instagram

Obasi's story pierced the hearts of many as he consistently accused Judy Austin and her new lover, Yul Edochie, of keeping his children away from him.

Events seem to have turned around for Mr Obasi, as he recently signed a multimillion-naira endorsement agreement with a popular real estate and oil and gas conglomerate, A.A. Emmaco Group.

The company posted a video on its official Facebook page showing an excited Obasi shaking hands with its CEO in what appeared to be a formal arrangement.

Captioning the post, they wrote:

"With Mr Obasi, former Judy Austin Husband. Endorsement coming."

See the video below:

Judy Austin’s ex-hubby Obasi trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

Chidimma Okonkwo said:

"So the man dey real. Kai, so this woman husband dey exist and she go carry another man husband."

Ogechi Anosike Ajaa reacted:

"Congratulations Mr Obasi, greater heights and more endorsements."

Nkechi C Nnaji wrote:

Sir is like I know him at Nkpor/ Onitsha new spare parts where my mom sold food years back. If yes, then I know him, I was small, I used to help my mom sells food that time. Congratulations to him, more are coming his way."

Chi's Jeanny Blog said:

"You could have called him Emmanuel Obasi without adding Judy Austin. The endorsement is well deserved but will people appreciate his face and patronize his business? Men support men. Congratulations Emmanuel Obasi - Remember to thank Chi's Jeanny Blog for fighting for you to collect your N4m from Mayhem Nation."

Onyinyechi Heartmender wrote:

"Amen the rejected stone will soon become the chief cornerstone."

Eze Beauty said:

"Judy Austin name is a brand herself, they can not even give the endorsement in peace without mentioning her, Judy Austin your name they unlocked many people glory,up to bloggers."

Shadow almighty reacted:

"Thank you very much, tell him that I said that he is the real odogwu. Waiting him don chop some carry they gallivant."

Barnabas Kago wrote:

"My dear Judy Austin, Our beautiful isimili Lolo. May God bless you for using your Name and spirit to bless Aunty May and Obasi with endorsements . They are ambassadors today because of u. Bless you most for keeping our Odogwu Yul going from strength to strength."

May Edochie’s lawyer explains how Yul cheated on her

Emeka Ugwuonye, the relationship lawyer handling the divorce suit of Nollywood actors Yul and May Edochie answered a few fans' questions about Edochie's marriage before it crashed.

In a new post, he noted that many have been wondering how Yul got away with cheating with Judy Austin for six years without May knowing about it.

According to him, the Nollywood actor was a very clever man, he succeeded in concealing his other relationship from May because she trusted him completely.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng