Popular Nigerian comedian Ayo Makun has taken to his social media page to express gratitude to God

The comedian's younger brother Yomi Casual was recently involved in a serious car crash that landed him in the hospital

Nigerians took to his comment section to appreciate God on his behalf as others prayed for the quick recovery comedian's younger brother

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

There is no doubt that Nigerian comedian Ayo Makun was shaken by the recent news of his younger brother Yomi Casual.

Yomi, a fashion designer, was involved in a serious car accident as the father of two shared a photo of his damaged car on his social media page.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important

AY Comedian shares photos with his brothers. Photos: @aycomedian

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

AY comedian reacts

A few hours after Yomi's post on his Instagram page, Ay comedian took to his own social media page to appreciate God for sparing his life.

AY said on behalf of himself and his family, he would like to say thanks to Jesus.

The comedian shared a photo with his brothers in jerseys as Yomi held onto a ball. He then described his brothers as his best friends.

Check out the photos:

PAY ATTENTION: Read the best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Fans and celebrity friends took to his comment section to wish him and his family well.

bamiroadesewa:

"Protection unending, his strong banner over you all, grace abounding, three cord can never easily be broken, neither death, not sickness will have a hold on y'all, amen in Jesus name."

daddy_p19:

"Quick recovery ijn amen."

iamdyankee:

"3wise men."

wiskkykobe:

"Bless God for ur family big bro."

glomomi:

"We give God all the praise."

BBNaija Cindy Okafor survives a car accident

Legit.ng earlier reported that the reality star recently took to her social media page to share a huge testimony with her fans and followers.

Cindy made a post showing a badly damaged car. According to her, she was involved in a terrible accident that could have cost her life.

The reality star noted that there was no major injury, however, she sustained a few bruises.

Source: Legit