A loved-up video of Wizkid with an endowed lady at a nightclub in Lagos recently surfaced online hours after he lost his phone

The Nigerian Star Boy could be seen embracing the lady who was seen leading him away in the video

Some Nigerians couldn't help but drag Wizkid's baby mama and manager, Jada Pollock, into the drama

Afrobeats star Ayo Balogun Wizkid has caused a buzz on social media after a video emerged online showing him fondly holding an endowed lady by the waist at a nightclub in Lagos.

Recall that Wizkid has been spotted at different events in Lagos since his return to Nigeria for the 'Detty December.'

Video of Wizkid with an endowed lady in Lagos trends. Credit: Instagram/wizkidayo/jada_p

Source: Instagram

The viral clip showed Wizkid, who recently lost his phone while performing at an event, enjoying himself in the company of friends.

Wizkid's display with the lady, especially after she was seen dragging him to a corner, has since sparked curiosity about their relationship.

The unknown lady, who spotted a fitted outfit, appeared comfortable with the singer's gesture around her.

Watch Wizkid's video with an unknown lady in Lagos below:

Reactions as Wizkid hangs out with endowed lady

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video as some netizens tagged Wizkid's baby mama and manager, Jada Pollock, as an understanding woman. See the comments below:

drpenking:

"See how Wizkid is All loved up with a new woman in public. Them suppose add Jada P name to the list of Top understanding women in Nigeria."

@PrinceSunnie:

"Person husband and married man I wonder how Jada will be feeling seeing him caress another lady when she is carrying his baby Men should do better sha.."

bigwiziii:

"Who baba dey hold like that."

Augustinejay5:

"See as e small like shatta bundle😂 and e like big things."

Elledanny112821:

"His pregnant wife is somewhere. He dey one place dey play with ynash chaii."

Wizkid’s baby mama Jada P kicks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Jada Pollock kicked against being called his baby mama.

Wizkid's baby mama made the comment when she was featured on BET’s Queens of Music documentary.

Jada P spoke about her contribution to Wizkid's career and in the music industry.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng