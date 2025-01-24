Nigerian actress Destiny Etiko is celebrating the completion of a significant tech project she envisioned years ago

The self-acclaimed drama doll has revealed her long-standing ambition to dabble in the tech space

Speaking further, Destiny narrated how she travelled to the United Kingdom to achieve her dream, triggering reactions online

Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko is overjoyed as her dreams of venturing into the tech space are taking form.

The Everybody Loves Jenifa cast stated that a year ago, she met an outstanding team of tech engineers when visiting the United Kingdom. She noted that she has always wanted to be involved in technology.

Destiny disclosed on her Instagram page that she came up with the idea for Africa's largest bill-paying smartphone app, and her goal has finally come true.

She explained that she and her team had just finished developing the app.

Destiny credited it to her maker, complimented herself and her team, and begged her admirers to stay tuned.

'"Over a year now, I have visited the UK and met an amazing team of tech engineers. I have always had the dream to be in the tech space; I came up with the idea of building the biggest bill payment mobile app in Africa. My dream has finally come to reality; I and my team just finished building the biggest app, which took a year. Congratulations to me!! Watch out soon. I have a very big God!! Congratulations to my team and I".

In a previous report, Destiny Etiko poured her heart out to Funke Akindele for featuring in her recent movie "Everybody Loves Jenifa".

Legit.ng reported that Funke hosted her movie premiere on December 8 in Lagos, which industry superstars attended.

During the premiere's private dinner, Destiny Etiko opened up about what being a cast member of "Everybody Loves Jenifa" has done for her career. The movie diva pointed out that her colleagues always looked down on her because she made appearances in Asaba-based movies.

Destiny mentioned that the stereotype made her begin to lose confidence in her craft, and she appreciated Funke Akindele's seeing the value in her. Funke Akindele, moved by her speech, stood from where she was sitting to embrace Destiny.

The filmmaker highlighted that she has always seen the best in Destiny and encouraged her not to be deterred by her critics.

Destiny Etiko's tech dreams trigger reactions

Legit.ng gathered the reactions below:

meetjaneobi commented:

"Wowww 🔥🔥👏👏 biggest congratulations Asa."

monicafriday1 said:

"Congratulations. World wide drama doll."

iamjuilet wrote:

"Wow 👏 👏👏👏 congratulations Asa."

cronwy said:

"Wow big congrats worldwide unlimited."

simplykedde reacted:

"Na who no know you and you quest to occupy the number 1 space!!!!! Congrats oil money."

Lady calls out Destiny Etiko

Legit.ng previously reported that some days after celebrating her birthday, Nigerian actress Destiny Etiko was in the public eye as netizens reacted to recent changes in her looks.

A blogger, identified as Chinny slammed the actress for going under the knife to surgical alter her facial construct.

The blogger provided evidence that showed the difference between Destiny Etiko's old face and her new look.

