Singer Jaywon decided to share his timeless song This Year to mark the beginning of 2025 and it did not go down well with Odumodu Blvck

Odumodu Blvck laughed at Jaywon for displaying a video of himself performing This Year which unsettled netizens

Many social media users shared ways that Jaywon was better than Odumodu Blvck and they tackled the latter's career

Nigerian singer Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu, aka Odumodu Blvck, fell into the hands of netizens after he made mockery of his colleague Olajuwonlo Iledare, aka Jaywon, for performing his timeless song This Year.

The song was released in 2013 and in 2025, Jaywon decided to perform the song and shared it online. As Odumodu Blvck dropped a laughing emoji on the song, he added: "Let me not talk."

Some X users said that despite This Year being an old song, it is still relevant and outlives Odumodu Blvck's career. Others noted that American singer Mariah Carey still performs her All I Want for Christmas despite how old it is.

An X user Chief Atabo asked Odumodu Blvck to mention any of his song that can be played every year like This Year. Another netizen tackled the shape of the singer's head and compared it to a Lagos bridge.

Another X user @Big_Moni_Spenda questioned Odumodu Blvck:

"Is this guy musician or twitter influencer cox e too dey farm engagement online pass promoting his music. You’re an artist and you don’t know what they call 'evergreen' smh."

Watch Jaywon's This Year and Odumodu Blvck's comment below:

Reactions as Odumodu Blvck tackles Jawon's This-Year

Check out some of the reactions as Odumodu Blvck laughs at Jaywon for performing This Year in 2025 below:

@_ValentinoXO:

"Sorry Odumo, but this song will outlive your career."

@Steelz46665565:

"Abeg rest jare. Mariah Carey has been performing the same Christmas song every year for decades now and no one is saying anything, that’s what happens when you create timeless music, they live for years, so let him be!"

@ChiefAtabo:

"Which of your songs is meaningful enough to be replayed every season?"

@mroieniola:

"This song is bigger than your entire career sha, and I’m sure he will continue to make money off this song every year."

@Fola1038Fola:

"Nah why your head be like Lagos bridge. You too dey CAP."

@Big_Moni_Spenda:

"Is dis guy musician or twitter influencer cox e too deh farm engagement online pass promoting is music. You’re an artist and you don’t know what they call “Evergreen” smh."

@dancoded01:

"At least the song get replay value, but we can't say the same for any of your songs."

@fc_acct:

"Go and tell Maria Carey, if you talk now ode!"

@realtimmywrld:

"You don't have any solo song that is better than this song."

Odumodu Blvck hits back at Jaywon

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that fans of Odumodublvck have joined the singer in replying Jaywon after he came for the 'Wotowoto Seasoning' crooner.

Odumodublvck had granted an interview where he spoke about who paved the way for him and took a swipe at Jaywon.

In his response, Jaywon taunted him, saying he couldn't come close to his hit song 'This Year', a remark that triggered Odumodublvck's fans.

