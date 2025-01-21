Nigerian actor Odunlade Adekola has finally replied to singer Portable after he entered his DM to address his comment while with his wife

It will be recalled the singer had slid into the talented actor's direct message on social media to warn him about 'disrespecting his family'

A new post that surfaced on social media showed that Odunlade Adekola has now responded to Portable's rant

Nigerian social media personality and singer, Portable Zazu has found himself on the front line of blogs after Odunlade Adekola replied to his DM.

It is now news that the label boss, whose real name is Habeeb Okikiola took to social media to address the actor for passing comment about him after meeting and hugging his wife on a movie set.

Portable swiftly headed to the actor's DM and warned him about saying much about his family, adding that he does not joke about them.

The singer had written:

"Wetin you talk inside that video with ashabi simple pls I respect my home I no dey use am do movie why you go talk say shay she tell me before coming joh shay una no dey collet money for her hand ni. I respect that's why I come your Dm. I no dey use my home play. Why you go talk like that. Na today I dey see una."

In a new social media post, it was discovered that the renowned actor had responded to Portable's DM. Odunlade apologized for the miscommunication, adding that he would never disrespect him like that.

His response failed to sit well with social media users who shared their displeasure about it.

See the post below:

Reactions to Odunlade's response

Read some reactions below:

@evalastindayo:

"Intelligence is responding to Portable.. baba no want to be dragging in any kind of mess."

@hephzibahh___:

"All of you saying odunlade shouldn’t have replied, if una don get name reach that stage, make una allow one sango otta money miss road bring you to his level oo… portable wey no get shame😂😂."

@richygoldamor:

"In this case… silence is the best and perfect answer for a societal nuis**nce 🤷‍♀."

@biggestpet___:

"Why brother odun go reply portable 😩😩."

@themainframes_ng:

"Over maturity dey worry Uncle Odun, love it! Portable no get anything to use, it’s us€l €SS trading words with him."

@her_ly5style_:

"If he didn’t respect you and your family he wouldn’t have asked the question before hugging her."

@biyitheplug:

"Odunlade literally said, alaye carry your problem go front no be me you go use chase clout."

@king_mercedes11:

"He dogged a big bullet😂 he didn’t want to stain his white."

Portable blasts lover Queen Dami

Legit.ng earlier reported that drama ensued between singer Portable and one of his numerous girlfriends, Queen Dami.

Screen recordings showed when Portable cursed at his lover for being on a TikTok live.

The heated situation sparked a series of mixed reactions from netizens, with some slamming Dami, who used to be married to the late Alaafin of Oyo.

