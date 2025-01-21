Media personality and retired athlete Caitlyn Jenner has reacted to Donald Trump’s emergence as the president of America

After Trump’s inauguration, Caitlyn, who is a dedicated supporter, took to social media to congratulate the politician

Caitlyn Jenner’s congratulatory message to Donald Trump raised questions from netizens about their gender

American media personality and retired Olympic gold medalist Caitlyn Jenner has celebrated Donald Trump’s emergence as president.

On January 20, 2025, the 75-year-old trans woman took to social media to congratulate Donald Trump on his inauguration.

Caitlyn, formerly known as Bruce Jenner, was a dedicated Trump supporter during the election despite knowing the politician’s stance on the LGBTQ community.

Unperturbed, the former Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star congratulated President Donald Trump on his official X page. He wrote:

“Congratulations Mr. President. Thanks be to God!”

See Caitlyn Jenner’s post below:

Netizens ask questions as Caitlyn Jenner congratulates Trump

As expected, Caitlyn Jenner’s congratulatory message to Donald Trump on becoming the re-elected president of America, made the rounds on social media and raised interesting comments from netizens.

Note that after Trump won the election, he made it clear that the United States government only recognizes two genders, male and female. Social media users then asked Caitlyn Jenner about his gender.

Read some of their comments:

Capricorn King asked Caitlyn about their gender:

Rick asked Caitlyn if he has no problems using men restrooms:

Wade Wilson asked Caitlyn when Bruce would be making a reappearance:

This tweep said Caitlyn is now Bruce again:

Mario called Caitlyn a dumb hypocrite:

Natasha said Caitlyn is back to being Bruce:

Read more comments from Instagram users:

treehugginliz:

“Welcome back Brucy Bruce 🤗 lmaooo.”

Breshaee:

“Supporting a man that doesn’t support you is CRAZY.”

Missthangthang804:

“Bruce, you have to use the men’s restroom now dear 😂.”

Atdabratx:

“This is why I say his supporters have no brain cells.”

iamsassyeb:

“Caitlyn you’re about to be Bruce again, so relax 😂.”

stefunny_n_real_:

“Funny part is he don’t even know the answer.”

dessencept2:

“Lmfaooooo not what’s ur gender now 😭.”

rosiee_j1983:

“Can’t make this she/it up!!! 😏😏😏”

___cierralavon:

“Now Mr. Mom. Please shut up.”

Brandiholmes:

“God created you in his image, Bruce. Not Caityln.”

its_enimsaj:

“Just go to sleep Brucie Bruce 😂.”

smoothsuga18:

“Dear Caitlyn, now we can all agree you will be addressed as Bruce the your birth name and Gender!!! “Thank God” it’s difficult calling you caitlin when you look like caitlin’s daddy BRUCE!!!! Thanks Trump.”

thereallifeken:

“Caitlyn is not trans! I feel like they just wanted to cross dress permanently 🤷🏽‍♂️”

joshua.christian:

“this is exactly how outrageous the blacks and latinos supporting this man look— 🥴.”

girlthats_djsmoove:

“Trump finna have that government name back within 24hrs. Might wanna be koo Mr. Ma’am 😑.”

Bigghomie_1:

“Alright brother Bruce time to come on back out😂.”

