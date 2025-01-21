A video of Alax Evalsam, aka fish pie seller, dancing with an unknown lady is trending on social media X

The video was shared on the platform days after he claimed he was used and dumped after he made it to the spotlight

The fun video showing Alax Evalsam showing his fun side has stirred reactions, with many taunting him

Nigerian social media star Alax Evalsam, aka fish pie seller, is facing criticism on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, over a video of him and a lady at a venue that looked like a nightclub.

Alax, in the video that has gone viral, sparking numerous reactions, was seen dancing with an unknown lady.

Alax Evalsam fish pie seller seen dancing with a lady. Credit: fish_pie_king

The fish pie seller and the lady went on to strike loved-up poses like lovers as they enjoyed the time of their lives.

Social media netizen iamscrummy_, who shared the clip, said she thought Alax needed help, as she wrote in a caption.

"I thought he needed help?"

Watch the video of Alax Evalsam aka fish pie seller, dancing with a lady below:

Alax Evalsam's dance with lady sparks reactions

The video has ignited reactions on social media as it comes a few days after he claimed people used and dumped him after he made it to the spotlight.

This saw many pointing accusing fingers at media personality Chinonso Ukah, aka Nons Miraj, who, in a response, challenged Alax to mention the names of the people.

Legit.ng also reported that social media critic Verydarkman, after seeing Alax's video, extended a hand to him by supporting him with one million naira, including plans to help him go to a culinary school to learn how to bake and cook.

Read some of the reactions Legit.ng captured as people taunt Alax Evalsam, aka fish pie seller below:

cheekay_ said:

"Fishpie wan give babe meat pie."

@osere_xi reacted:

"Na woman go collect that 1m vdm give am."

Ojoma321:

"Typical behavior of a poor man that see wealth for the first time."

Dr_Pharouk wrote:

"U no get money no mean say u no go carry woman."

saveemalot said:

"Some people no need financial help na financial wisdom dem need when gehgeh talk ham una dey look ham less."

pretoriadaddyP commented:

"Is he using them or they are using him? I’m asking for a friend nii."

flourish007:

"No wonder he said, "No one helped me." Now it all makes sense."

iamveektoria_ said:

"Who would have thought that after trekking for so long and passing many streets selling fish pie; he wouldn’t still understand or have a sense of direction?Good luck to him."

Iammikeetim1 wrote:

"So person wey need help no go flex again abi? Make him die and be depress because he needs help."

Fish pie set to drop song

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Alax stirred reactions after he shared his plans to drop a new song.

He also hinted it was a collaboration, sharing a picture of him with another individual.

Alax's decision to go into music saw netizens advising him about focusing on improving on his culinary skills instead.

