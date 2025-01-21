Mavin star Rema spoke about him not getting the recognition he deserved despite his impact in the Nigerian music industry

The video, which recently resurfaced online saw Rema list a few of his achievements that he believes deserve him getting recognition like the big three in the music industry

The Calm Down crooner also suggested his age may be the reason he was not getting the recognition he deserved sparking reactions online

Nigerian music star Divine Ikubor, aka Rema, 's comment about his impact on the Nigerian music industry and towards the growth of Afrobeats beyond Africa has caused an uproar.

Rema stated that he was not getting the recognition he deserved despite his impact in the industry.

The Mavin signee, whose song Ozeba secured the number two spot on Rolling Stone's 40 Best Afropop Songs of 2024 while speaking on The Breakfast Club show, bragged about his impact, including how the success of his song contributed to creating a special category award for Afrobeats.

"My impact in Afrobeats to the world is huge, it is not by hit songs," Rema said.

The Calm Down crooner also spoke about his shows at three different Arenas in India which saw Indians turning up as they excitedly sang to Afrobeats.

Rema believes these few achievements alone were enough for him to get the same recognition as Davido, Burna Boy and Wizkid, who are the big three in the music industry.

Towards the end of the video, Rema suggested his age may be the reason he was not getting the recognition he deserved as the big three are above thirty.

“Must I be 30 years old before they give me my flowers?” Rema asked.

Watch video as Rema speaks about not getting the recognition he deserved below:

What netizens are saying about Rema's comment

The Mavin star's comment has seen many netizens criticising him, with some claiming he's a one-hit singer. Legit.ng captured some of the commnets that trailed the video, read them below:

Obaji_007 reacted:

"U do deserve but not like being with the big 4."

Esther_oflfc said:

"You need flowers Go and get in the market."

Brianworldwide2 wrote:

"Flowers for 1 hit."

SherifUsman7 commented:

"You’re just 5 years in the game, you’re looking for flower if Wizkid start talking like this, many heart will be broken."

Ferdinand wrote:

"Na streaming era Dey gas ham. Does he know what it means to elevate afrobeat or make impact in the sound? They is absolutely nothing he has done to impact afrobeat he is just enjoying from the hard work of the legends. He come here dey make mouth, make he go buy flower for market."

osaksfav001 said:

"Must we be bowing to you b4 you know we are giving you your flowers E be like say nah bitter leaf we go give you next."

