Nigerian billionaire’s daughter, DJ Cuppy, has broken her silence about a viral video where her relationship status was discussed

Mr Nigeria, Ugo Nwokolo, had spoken about her being an unmarried woman while claiming that she’s not ready to settle down

The viral video soon caught DJ Cuppy’s attention, and she shared her feelings about it on social media

Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola’s daughter, Florence Ifeoluwa, aka DJ Cuppy, has reacted to Mr Nigeria, Ugo Nwokolo’s claim about her relationship status.

Just recently, Ugo Nwokolo was on The Honest Bunch podcast with Nedu and his co-hosts when he said that DJ Cuppy was not truly ready to get married because she wanted a man of the same social status as her.

Nwokolo also talked about the numerous DMs DJ Cuppy gets from men and how some of them would love her for who she is and not for her wealth.

DJ Cuppy's reaction to Mr Nigeria's comment trends. Photos: @cuppymusic, @ugo.nwokolo

Source: Instagram

DJ Cuppy reacts to Mr Nigeria’s claim

Shortly after the video of Mr Nigeria speaking about DJ Cuppy’s love life went viral, the billionaire’s daughter shared her thoughts about it.

Taking to her official X page, Cuppy seemed to take Mr Nigeria’s words and said she was going to check her DMs.

She tweeted:

“Lemme quickly check my DM’s.”

See her tweet below:

Reactions as DJ Cuppy replies Mr Nigeria

DJ Cuppy’s reaction to Mr Nigeria’s comments about her love life was met with mixed comments from some netizens:

Successful__winner:

“She’s not ready to get married, when she’s ready to get married she’ll even pick men from gutter and dust it.”

Bonnyuniversal:

“So much for speaking for a grown woman, when did she tell u so?”

____a1df:

“Women need to be more appreciated for choosing themselves everyday 📌”

____a1df:

“She’s is still single because she knows her worth and has chosen never to settle for less 📌”

Silvermercy112:

“It seems Mr Nigeria don message DJ cuppy tire and no response.”

4wheels.ng:

“Make men no go finish the cake before the real owner go arrive o.”

Blessed_combs:

“This our mentality of rich women saying the can’t marry poor men is sickening cos rich men has taken more than thousands of women out out poverty why are rich men not thinking that way and marry rich women only……It’s the double standard for me.”

chioma_awudu:

“Hmm… are you indirectly telling her to check her dm because you sent her message?”

Marrzofficial:

““Who really love her for who she is” who is she Biko?😂 You no fit separate her from her (papa) money nau 😭😭”

_isaac_saawua:

“Make I go message her ooooooo 😂”

Officialmcdeejay:

“As @cuppymusic no wan marry, how e come be una topic “abi you dey shoot your shot like this” 😂”

chinenye_emmaculate:

“Poor man or not love is sweet abeg na hunger dey cause all this😢.”

vastin_abatago:

“Poor girl's want to marry a rich man and rich girl don't want to marry a poor man ! Now you need to understand that girls do relationship as a business 😂😂😂 my fellow men just be careful out there.”

Iam_nonnyj:

“Werey don dey disturb her for her DM.”

rhaysniphes:

“Cuppy knows you can be handsome yet stewpid 😂.”

osaromartins55:

“Yes ooo if it’s a man he can pick any girl from any class and love and respect for who she is but that of women it can never be you will hear ( u are not my type) very strange people.”

sex_masterclass:

“Please let's stop glorifying poverty oh there is nothing sweet about it.”

unlimited_offor:

“😂😂😂😂😂😂make you no allow anybody marry my wife comot 😂.”

classic_shelters:

“The reason why men are rarely lonely is because men go for happiness and peace no matter your social class. I think women should learn from that.”

Ifeanyichukwu_angel:

““Poor men” she poor men doesn’t deserve love ?”

Olayimartha:

“This particular guy get wetin dey worry am!😒”

ingodwetrustwale:

“Weytin be your business for this mata!! She Dey bother your progress 😂”

Domingo_loso:

“Cuppy kudos to you for listening to him. You never can tell.”

_d33hot_:

“Make I go message her 😂”

esua.iquo:

“Funny girl 😂.”

_1tizzy:

“She go chat clients tire😂.”

Why poor women turn Mr Nigeria on

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Mr Nigeria, Ugo Nwokolo, trended online after he shared that he gets turned on by poor women.

In a snippet from the podcast that made the rounds, Ugo Nwokolo stated that poor women turn him on.

According to him, only a poor woman would wake up early to pray for her man. He also said that poor women can be very fertile.

Source: Legit.ng