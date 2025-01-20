Nigerian singer Davido has opened up about losing his favourite diamond ring to the dismay of fans

In the music star’s chat with the jeweller, he explained how the ring fell into the ocean in Jamaica during his vacation

Davido shared plans of getting a better one and netizens reacted to news of the lost diamond ring

Nigerian singer David ‘Davido’ Adeleke has reportedly lost his N26 million diamond ring and is greatly saddened by it.

Just recently, the Grammy-nominated musician’s jeweller, Ice By CW, shared his chat with OBO about his customised 001 diamond ring.

In their conversation, Davido admitted that he lost the ring after it fell off the boat and into the ocean while he was in Jamaica. According to the music star, it was also his favourite ring.

Fans react as Davido loses N26m customised ring in ocean in Jamaica. Photos: @davido, @icebycw

Davido wasted no time in telling the jeweller that he wanted another one and was very willing to pay the price. When asked if he wanted the same design, the 30BG boss clarified that he wanted a bigger one.

See a screenshot of their chat below:

Reactions as Davido loses N26m ring in ocean

The news that Davido had lost his ring in the ocean in Jamaica sparked a series of interesting reactions from Nigerians. While some joked about entering the ocean to retrieve the jewelry, others were in awe of Davido’s wealth after he said he would get another one.

Read some of their comments below:

charly_bitcoin:

“This tin pain me pass Davido 😢”

_diana_edit_:

“Na to learn how to swim this Week o!! OCEAN WAY😂.”

mcmakopolo1:

“Where is mami water when u really need them ? All this people claiming water children so u can’t show workings.”

_ellastunner:

“Same design? Bigger one. 😄 chai God abeg remember me for good 🙏🏼😇”

capry_sunn:

“The ocean gained one?😹😭 That’s crazy.”

Zamani_oflife:

“Right now, over 50men are in that ocean in search of the ring. Person wey go see am is automatically made in Jamaica. Bomboclat sh!!!!t 😂”

lancey009:

“Abeg who go carry me go that ocean make I go find am.”

Capry_sunn:

“My online swimming class can’t waste. Name of ocean please?😒”

lyd.lux:

“Abeg which particular water for Jamaica be that let me go and start packing the water make I take find that ring because that ring fit change mami water life like this not to talk of me.”

_thatjudith22:

“Drop location make men mount that ocean asap 😂.”

emzee_fc:

“Wizkid also lost his own 2 years ago, almost 90m.”

thefoodnetworknig2:

“OBO don’t tell me you don’t know about Fanta? One or two Fantas, maami water go courier am come land.”

rhykems_garment:

“Pls I need the address of where d water Dey 😂.”

dttransports:

“Me and my sister go visit that river branch tonight.”

champagnepapisbabe:

“Money na water😂”

kinkiisunshine:

“Baba drop location make men enter water🧐🧐🧐 Even papi water go confirm am🙃.”

Flawlessquiin:

“Let the ultimate search begin 🤭”

lyrics_dmw:

“Funny part be say person still fit see that ring 💍 probably in the nearest future by luck… Omoo the person rich for life walahi”

Davido and uncle's dance video trends

In other reports via Legit.ng, Davido and his uncle Ademola Adeleke trended over their dance moves.

The uncle and nephew duo were spotted at billionaire and business mogul Okoya's 85th birthday party.

As soon as they spotted each other, they danced sweetly till they met and collapsed into a warm embrace.

