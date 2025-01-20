Nigerian actor IK Ogbonna has taken to his social media to share a piece of advice concerning personal hygiene

Ogbonna's post was directed at both men and women, highlighting the importance of personal hygiene

He has also told those who are unsure if they have hygiene issues how to find out while dishing out tips for cleanliness

Nigerians have not stopped reacting to actor IK Ogbonna's new post about personal hygiene, which is now making the rounds on social media.

The popular actor wrote via his official IG story about how men and women should be better at hygiene.

He stated that everyone should ensure they use deodorants and that ladies should use baby wipes to freshen up 'down there' as there are no shortcuts.

IK Ogbonna also addressed those who bleach their skins and asked everyone else to take good care of themselves and drink a lot of water.

Ogbonna wrote:

"My people, this is not meant to insult anyone, but let's discuss a serious matter hygiene. If you're not using deodorant, there's a very high chance you're smelling and may not even be aware of it. Let's do better! Ladies, perfume is not enough. Use wipes to freshen up down there— no shortcuts.

"And for everyone, body spray or deodorant is a must. Oral hygiene is important too-brush your teeth properly! Please remember, your tongue is part of your mouth, so don't ignore it. Oh, and those bleaching another day, for now; take good care of your skin.

L et's keep it fresh! best friend after using the toilet tissue alone doesn't do the job. Cleanliness is not overrated! If you're unsure how you smell, ask your close friends or family. It's better to hear the truth from them than to embarrass yourself outside. As much as this might make you laugh, it's a serious matter. Let's keep it fresh! Thus also applies to domestic staff and drivers. Abeg now."

See the post below:

How fans reacted to IK's post

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@i_am_sa_m:

"As una dey advice, make una dey use better fonts abeg. Una wan blind person on top advice???"

@chinweiguh:

"Please Ike should call his friend and tell him direct and stop disturbing."

@itsh_bwell:

"Your babe and person wife dey trend online. Naso you dey separate fights."

@momo_uchendu:

"I will soon be moving around with deodorant.you smell anyhow around me,I will carry your hands up and spray it.this Lagos and body odour is like 5&6."

@tochi_lifestyle:

"Bro is giving this advice based on some critical life experience."

@ksolo_hitz:

"Some of dem go dey speak English I don’t smell and I use deodorant. My sister buy Hausa perfume and stop the cap."

@ogensimah:

"This one has gone to carry a woman who smells, but instead of telling the lady directly to improve her hygiene, he is now addressing ladies.😂😂."

@chef_happy001:

"Don’t forget to wash your hands afterwards with soap, most especially those with long nails, faeces might stick to your nails. Thank you 😊."

