Actor Charles Okocha, aka Igwe 2Pac, recently shared a video of him and Speed Darlington at a movie location

The short clip showed Speed Darlington speaking with someone over the video while Charles Okocha conversed with another individual seated in a car

While there are no reports of Speed Darlington regaining his freedom yet, the video has since left social media users confused

Popular actor Charles Okocka, also known as Igwe 2Pac, has left people talking over a video he shared of himself with controversial rapper and content creator Speed Darlington, aka Akpi.

On Sunday, January 19, Charles shared a short clip on his Instagram page capturing him with Speed Darlington, who has been in police custody for weeks after he was arrested for allegedly defaming Grammy Award winner Burna Boy.

Charles Okocha hints at new movie production. Credit: charles_okocha/speeddarlingtontv

Source: Instagram

In the video's caption, Charles further stirred confusion by hinting that the video was from a movie location, writing, “Filming in Progress.”

The video also showed Speed Darlington casually conversing on the phone while Charles stood beside an expensive car, chatting with another individual.

Watch the video Charles Okocha shared of him with Speed Darlington at a movie set below:

In related news, Legit.ng recalls reporting that a court had granted Speed Darlington bail.

A Federal High Court in Abuja has granted Speed Darlington a N20 million bail with one surety of the same amount.

Meanwhile, as of the time this article was published, there is no report confirming Speed Darlington's release from detention.

What people are saying about Charles Okocha's video

The video has since confused people over the ongoing saga surrounding Speed Darlington.

While some fans expressed their excitement, claiming it was proof that he had finally regained his freedom.

Others dismissed the clip as an old video from Charles and Speed Darlington's collaboration.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

mcfatboycfr wrote:

"Akpi nwa mama is out. Social media go begin sweet now."

edy_benz_ said:

"Akpi my love sorry I couldn’t bail u , it was beyond my powers."

mrolaofficial commented:

"Na old video, he’s not coming out anytime soon.. make una rest."

ogidi_eric wrote:

"We can't wait oo Akpai is big, Mr Phenomenal is big ."

nicolebhee reacted:

"Ahhh presido is out clap hands for Jesus."

judysmiles_music said:

"As far as Akpi dey nah movie, my full village go watch that film.. as an Ada mbano I love you Akp."

dayana.roseeee commented:

"Is my husband out ?Confusion akaria."

kh_legacy_ wrote:

"akpi go cell come out dey speak English join....is the when I came home for me."

realkingsleyfresh:

"This is an Old video…. This is the set of “African Messiah” I did continuity on this set.. Directed by blessing egbe."

_winnerman__ said:

"Stop misleading people,, it’s an old video!!"

ralphmillion wrote:

"Up Akpi.... we go watch dat alone to support you."

Speed Darlington's lawyer issues warning

Legit.ng also reported that the rapper's lawyer, Stan Alieke, took to social media to warn netizens.

The legal practitioner revealed that people who get arrested during the festive period will most likely be in jail till the new year.

Alieke’s post raised concerns about the lawyer’s client, Speed Darlington, who recently got re-arrested.

Source: Legit.ng