Nigerian singer Asake has reportedly bought himself a Tesla to celebrate his 30th birthday in style

The music star turned the milestone age on January 13, 2025, and he took to social media to flaunt his gift

The impressive photos Asake posted got many social media users reacting, some of them celebrated with him

Nigerian singer Ahmed Ololade, aka Asake, has reportedly bought himself a brand new Tesla to mark his birthday.

On January 19, 2025, the Grammy-nominated musician took to his official Instagram page to unveil his birthday present.

Asake turned the milestone age of 30 on January 13 and he finally posted what he got to celebrate himself.

The Lonely At The Top crooner posted a series of photos with some of them showing him posing with the car or signing the documents.

Asake accompanied the photos with a caption where he expressed his appreciation to Tesla Motors. He simply wrote:

“Birthday Gift, Preciate @teslamotors.”

Reactions as Asake buys Tesla as 30th birthday gift

Asake’s 30th birthday present to himself quickly drew the attention of fans on social media. Several of them celebrated the music star’s latest feat. Read some of their comments below:

Asake unfollows Olamide

In other news via Legit.ng, Asake deleted everything related to the YBNL record label on his Instagram handle.

He also unfollowed his label boss, Olamide, and others he was previously following.

The singer's Instagram bio no longer showed that he was signed to YBNL. Asake changed his bio from being an artiste under the record label to a “creative director.”

This development raised the concerns of fans about his situation with the YBNL boss, Olamide. Some netizens started to take sides on the matter with some of them claiming that the Lonely At The Top crooner was nothing without his boss.

Shortly after rumours of Asake parting ways with Olamide made the rounds, the music star posted photos unveiling his new appearance on social media.

Several netizens were worried about Asake's new look as they wondered if all was well with him. His friend, Yhemo Lee, was also dragged into it.

