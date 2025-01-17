Music group Village People recently announced they will be participating in Donald Trump's inaugural activities

The music group who didn't support Donald Trump's re-election also shared their reason for accepting the invite

However, the reports of Village People performing at Donald Trump's inaugural has stirred reactions from Nigerians

As Americans prepare for President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, music group Village People, in a recent statement, revealed they will be participating in his presidential inaugural.

The group revealed in a post on their social media timeline that they have “accepted an invitation from President-Elect Trump’s campaign to participate in inaugural activities, including at least one event.”

The group who didn't support Trump's re-election bid stressed why they know many of their fans and followers won't be happy with their decision; they, however, believe that "music is to be performed without regard to politics."

"Our song Y.M.C.A. is a global anthem that hopefully helps bring the country together after a tumultuous and divided campaign where our preferred candidate lost," Village People wrote on Facebook.

Who are Village People?

Village People is an American disco group known for its on-stage costumes and suggestive lyrics in their music.

The group was initially formed by French producers Jacques Morali, Henri Belolo and lead singer Victor Willis.

In related news, gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey is also set to perform at Donald Trump's inauguration prayer in Washington, DC.

Nigerians react ahead of Village People's performance

The report of the music group has since surfaced on the Nigerian social media space, stirring reactions.

Many who don't know who Village People are dropped funny comments, especially as the music group's name has a different meaning in Nigeria.

For Nigerians, the phrase “Village People” means witches and witchcraft, evildoers, enemies of progress that only come from the village to hinder their success.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the reports of music group Village People performing at Donald Trump's inauguration.

Read the comments below:

ridbay:

"Village People are global. Imagine you japa-ed to the US thinking you have left your village people behind... Just dey play."

tundeoladun:

"Imagine Trump being a Nigerian with this news update coming up! Village people ke???"

jnd_theglitch:

"Nigerians didn’t disappoint one bit."

B_uchi1:

"I thought it was village people."

@segunpsalm:

"Why am I not seeing Iya Gbonkan and Olori emere in the ads.."

gideonrobinsonn:

"Village people eyes don Dey abroad too?"

Cleverestboi:

"village people first me perform for USA while I never even perform for my village."

yoitsPboy:

"as a Nigerian, reading the above caption is already giving me PTSD."

am_abdulbaki12:

"@Billboard no go understand wetin dey sup. Village people."

Jumbo Aniebeit to perform at inaugural ball

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also recalls reporting that Nigerian singer Jumbo Aniebeit is also scheduled to perform at Trump’s inaugural ball.

According to the flyer shared by the gospel singer, he will perform at the World Leaders Peace and Harmony Inaugural Ball and the US African and Caribbean Economic and Sustainable Development Summit from January 20 to 21.

"Blessed to be ministering at the world leaders' presidential' inaugural ball," he wrote.

