A Nigerian lady has expressed her shock on social media after spotting Alex Evalsam, a viral fish pie seller on the road

The fish pie seller had become an internet sensation online and people reportedly donated gifts to him including a car

However, shortly after he went viral, a lady was surprised to see him back on the streets selling fish pie, despite the fame he got

A Nigerian lady's encounter with a viral sensation has left her stunned and wondering about the fleeting nature of fame.

Alex Evalsam, the fish pie seller who captured the hearts of many online, was spotted back on the streets, hawking his fish pie as if his brief moment in the spotlight never happened.

Lady secretly records Alex Evalsam on video Photo credit: @linslove8/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady shocked to see Alex Evalsam

The lady, who shared a video of the encounter on TikTok under the handle @linslove8, expressed her surprise at seeing Alex Evalsam still hawking fish pies, despite the outpouring of support he received online.

Her video also showed Alex attempting to board a public bus, a far cry from the lavish gifts he reportedly received, including a car.

"Spotted fish pie at my junction. I thought he had a car," the lady said.

The fish pie seller's quick rise to fame months ago was nothing short of amazing, with many people donating gifts and offering words of encouragement to him.

However, his return to the streets raised questions about the sustainability of online fame and the challenges of transitioning from a viral sensation to a stable livelihood.

Reactor as lady shares video of Alex Evalsam

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending post.

@𝓑𝓸𝓫𝓫𝔂 said:

"E for say this fish pie guy hear gehgeh advice e for never dey regret e life by now but now e dey CRY now for where e dey."

@Aboy said:

"Billionaire son disguise as a fish pie seller to find true love."

@user4668145158185 said:

"Lucky Udu don give fish pie guy 35 missed calls."

@BHD said:

"Lucky udu never pick fish pie call so, watin dey sub nah."

@Kole said:

"Omo una dey talk oh which one be “naim destiny to sell fish pie".

@Fun page said:

"I saw his shop at beach side in Lagos I nearly cry, I was like all celebrity Dey suffer ooo, Dey just us am cash out."

@Ife-oma said:

"Local mentality. So person way get car no de enter public transport."

@AbujashoesVendor said:

"Even if na 1million him gain from the wealth he suppose use am well."

@Risky Bobo said:

"Lucky udu don give fish pie 30 missed call buh the werey still they from pride."

@DANIEL JASPER said:

"Heaw en later go start fishpie back no naa, en for fine another clean official bussiness nas."

@SmartKen commented:

"In don go carry in stuff back money dey fish pie business pass skit making."

@mr_tuboi added:

"God abeg and when them Dey give money then i expected him to open big egg roll and fish pie shop."

Fish pie seller gets freezer as gift

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Alex Evalsam got really emotional when a kind lady came to his workplace with an expensive gift.

After unboxing the gift, he was so happy to see a brand-new deep freezer which was well packaged for him.

