The Nigerian man who sells fish pie in the streets has shown his social media followers where he lives

The man said it is not true that he got financial help from superstar musician, David Adeleke, aka Davido

He said if he had gotten money from Davido as claimed, he would have moved out of the house where he lives

The fish pie hawker who went viral because of his voice has shared a video of his apartment.

The video shows the hawker's neighbourhood and his small one-room apartment, popularly called batcher.

The young man showed people his apartment. Photo credit: TikTok/@alax.evalsam.

In the video, Alax Evalsam said it is from the room where he goes to for his daily hustling.

He said he does not live a fake life, insisting that he is not hiding the place where he lays his head.

Alex also responded to claims that he got money from musician David Adeleke, also popularly known as Davido.

One of the claims seen on TikTok has it that Davido said Alex should be supplying him fish pie and that he will be getting N500k.

Alex debunked all the claims as lies, noting that nothing of such happened.

He said:

"Regarding the video going viral about davido giving me 500k please it all fake news... kindly disregard that kind of news."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of viral hawker

@Prince_OKC said:

"God need to bless this guy, his so real!!"

@senami 122 said:

"You are a good man."

@First Lady said:

"Which people say davido give you 500k? Na wah ooo some people sabi lie oo."

@Mighty Michael said:

"You don go viral. Your wealth will go viral soon."

@Godfirst said:

"When it’s your time, your clock would tick even without a battery."

