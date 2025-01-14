Veteran Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade has expressed her gratitude concerning the outpour of love she has received from fans amid LA fires

She shared a post where she also spoke about some discrepancies in the news circulating the media

The actress, however, stated that although she and her family are fine, her heart still remains in Los Angeles

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde stormed social media on January 14, 2025, to express her displeasure about the news miscommunicating her and her family amid the ongoing Los Angeles wildfires.

It will be recalled that the actress showed concern over the safety of her friend, who lives in LA, as the news of the wildfires spread.

Omotola Jalade addresses rumours about her movement. Credit: @realomosexy

Source: Instagram

In a new post, she stated that while she appreciated the outpour of love and support from the public, she would like to reiterate that he did not leave LA because of the fires, as she has been in Nigeria.

Omotola wrote:

"Public Statement. Ladies and gentlemen, I want to take a moment to address the incredible outpouring of concern and support I’ve received over the past few days regarding the fires in Los Angeles. First and foremost, I want to thank each and every one of you who have reached out with kind words, prayers, and love. Your thoughtfulness means the world to me."

"To clarify and set the record straight: My family and I are safe. However, reports suggest I had to leave the United States because of the fires. This is inaccurate. I have been in Nigeria since December 2024 and am still here presently. While I deeply cherish my connection to Los Angeles, these fires were not the reason for my travel."

"I kindly urge media outlets and individuals to correct this misinformation. That said, my heart remains in Los Angeles during this difficult time. It is not just a city to me—it’s a home, a community, and a place where countless dreams continue to Fly. As the fires continue to threaten lives and homes, my thoughts and prayers are with everyone impacted, from first responders working tirelessly to those who have faced unimaginable loss."

See her full post below:

Currently, the Los Angeles wildfires have resulted in at least 24 confirmed fatalities, with two major fires raging across the region.

The Eaton Fire has claimed 15 lives, destroyed 2,722 structures, and damaged 329, while the Palisades Fire has resulted in 8 fatalities, destroyed 1,280 structures, and damaged 204.

Reactions to Omotola's post

Read some comments below:

@chidimokeme:

"Thank God you all are safe. It’s heartbreaking what’s happening in LA. We pray for the victims and and the first responders 🙏."

@itsprechy:

"Reading to comprehend has always been one of the problems we are facing in this country. 😢 Read and comprehend her caption before commenting."

@ealemekadavid:

"Wow!!! I am happy you came back safe and sound to Nigeria. Stay strong 💪🏿 stay safe 🙏🏿."

@abisola_lebi:

"The comment section still shows that people do not read to understand. Y’all should read her caption please. Afi escape is her second name😂."

@ugochiiwuaba:

"Thank you for setting them straight because for a moment I was thinking, ‘what in the clout-chasing trendiness is this?!’. Then I read your post and I was happy you didn’t say any of this rubbish! You pass that one! We here in California are deeply saddened by what happened in LA so it would have been in poor taste to chase clout with such a tragedy."

@omanise17:

"The copy and paste journalism we have now is quite worrisome."

@therealafrocandy:

"Naija press and bloggers always with their misinformation that’s why I stay out of the news these days. Why can they try to verify before spreading fake news? Anyways we thank God for protecting you and your family! California will Rise again 🙏🏾❤️."

