Lizzy Anjorin, her husband and her staff engaged in an interesting family game, and the video has spread across social media

During the game, it was realised that the actress' husband sleeps and spends more than his wife, Lizzy

These revelations have now spurred reactions from social media users who shared their thoughts

Nigerian actress Lizzy Anjorin, her husband, staff and her beautiful children decided to play a game to entertain themselves and her online fans.

The game was a typical question-and-answer one, but it was family-oriented, and it involved questions that they had to answer collectively.

First, the moderator asked who complained and beat the most, and the answer to both questions was the dad. For the neat one amongst both parents, the answer was the mother.

Lizzy Anjorin and her family spur reactions online after the video of her family game went viral. Credit: @lizzyanjorin_original

Source: Instagram

They moved on from there, and it was time to answer questions about who sleeps the most; the answer was their dad. For the parent who goes out with the kids the most, the answer turned out to be their mother.

Another question popped up about who goes to school with the kids most, and they pointed at their mother, which was the same response to the one about who does the most work as the parent.

The most hilarious part was when the kids were asked about the one who borrows their money and never returns it, to which they pointed to their dad. They also all agreed that their mum, Lizzy Anjorin, helps more with house chores and makes delicious meals.

Watch the video here:

Netizens react to Lizzy Anjorin's family game

Read some reactions by Nigerian social media users below:

@olanshileapena:

"This is what we wanna be seeing henceforth😍 God bless your family."

@debbycanty0:

"The girl directly at lizzy back took it personal 😂😂😂she came prepared 😂."

@belloberyl:

"I enjoyed this. This shows you're an amazing family woman."

@kudirat_maleek:

"A wonderful mom and her beautiful family 😍😍 she's family orientated 👏."

@_omotunde__:

"Children will open your yansh outside 😂😂😂. Yeyemesho for the win🙌😍."

@pinky_oreoluwa:

"Point at mummy anyhow at your own risk."

@sadeogunwale:

"God continue blessing and protecting this family in Jesus name."

@treasureclothingempire:

"This is what is expected in this page , to laugh and catch cruise and nothing else. May Allah help you."

@adouke.ldayatou:

"Very cute may god protect you all 😂😂😂😂🥰🥰🥰♥️♥️."

@iambablow:

"I smiled all through 😂 I must confess 😂😂😂 this is beautiful make we lie 😍."

@geeceekitchennfoods:

"This one better and sweet for body.. let’s keep it happy."

@olawoyin.olanike:

"I cant stop laughing. Haaa this children really cast out my brother Aare bobaselu lol. Lizzyanjorin Yeyemesho 1 and the caring father. E ku ise takuntakun."

Police clear Lizzy Anjorin of gold theft

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, the Lagos state police command released the result of its investigation concerning actress Lizzy Anjorin's gold theft case.

Lizzy had visited a market to purchase some gold and was accused of stealing, but the police said it was a false allegation.

The police said after the case was taken to court, the actress was no longer interested for reasons best known to her.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng