Nigerian social media personality Shade Ladipo has shared a video of herself and her new man showing some PDA online.

Shade, notable for sharing her takes on trending social issues, shared a video of herself and her partner online.

In the video, Shade's man flaunted his socks before her eyes. A closer look at the socks showed Shade's face plastered all over them in numerous frames. This gesture obviously made her blush, as the excitement in her tone could be sensed.

The media personality appreciated her man by saying:

"I went from marrying a man who wanted me to cook for him everyday to a man who wants to cook for me everyday"

This revelation comes after Shade's first marriage ended in divorce. For the first time, during an interview with Daddy Freeze, she opened up about her previous marriage and how life unfolded.

In her words:

“I entered Canada as a married woman, single as a pringle now. It’s life, life happened. I’ve officially divorced in 2022. Once you can show that you’ve been separated for a year, you can file for a divorce, especially when there are no children.

"Covid was a tough period for a lot of relationships; it would either break you or make you. I have no idea where he is, but he’s somewhere in Canada,” she shared."

Netizens react to Shade's post about her man

@thefoodnetworknig2:

"Some of you pipu just lucky anyhow! On husband number 2 while some never see person do ehhhss wobiii to them! Justice for who no get head of man."

@soft_millionaire:

"You see the right man. Will treat you more than your expectations."

@t.nelsam17:

"He dey use your face step ground, you dey laugh."

@queenveeaccessories:

"Make una find one marriage put me na."

@iam_cuteslim2:

"Right man will find me to."

@eedrissynx:

"Unnecessary post. Putting yourself under pressure....and trying to make what point exactly. Congratulations."

@son_shine_alwa_z:

"I see many women commenting lol. Na Mumu una like 😂. Cool for u everyday as per full house husband wey him be 🤣."

@lingeriebytemmy:

"No be love be this oooo. He’s literally stepping on you😂."

Shade Ladipo on hustling in Canada

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian media personality inspired online community members after sharing her grass-to-grace story.

Shade Ladipo, who relocated to Canada in 2020, revealed how she worked as a cleaner for months before finding another job that made her afford a property there.

Nigerians on social media had mixed reactions to the story, with some people sharing their thoughts on relocation.

