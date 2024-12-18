Seun Kuti recently expressed gratitude to his colleague Burna Boy after he sent him a gift ahead of the festive season

Seun Kuti shared a picture of the gift, which included a pendant of his late father and Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti

The singer's appreciation message to Burna Boy has since stirred reactions as Seun Kuti had in the past criticised African musicians who wear expensive chains

Afrobeats singer Seun Kuti seems to have gotten himself in Grammy award winner Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy's good books.

Seun recently shared a picture of a chain Burna Boy sent to him after their first meeting at Obi's house when the City Boy crooner was partying with his new alleged lover, Chloe Bailey.

Burna Boy sends diamond neckpiece as gift to Seun Kuti. Credit: bigbirdkuti/burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

The chain, which used to belong to Burna Boy, included a pendant of Seun's father and Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti.

Expressing his gratitude to Burna Boy, Seun wrote in his caption:

"From @burnaboygram with love. We actually met properly for the first time and ODOGWU send gift. Thanks bro. Big love."

Below is a picture of the chain with Fela's pendant Burna Boy sent to Seun Kuti:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Seun Kuti lambasted African musicians, especially Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy, known for wearing expensive diamond chains.

Reactions as Seun Kuti accepts Burna's gift

Read some of the comments Legit.ng captured below:

descentoscar5:

"Ice Cold Fela Coated Diamond Chain, Great Homage Paid To Fela."

assumebaba:

"This man talk am say e nor de wear ice na why e accept Wetin e nor go use??"

jay.neral:

"Why criticize bling bling when you will be grateful if you are gifted one?"

a_blunt247:

"Same @bigbirdkuti criticize the use of diamonds couple months ago lolz let’s wait and see if he’s going make use of it."

Burna Boy's fees per show emerges

Legit.ng recently reported that rumours of the amount Burna Boy charged per show surfaced online.

According to the reports, the Last Last Crooner charges a whopping $1 million per show.

This is in addition to providing a private jet, eight cars, a Sprinter bus, and a van to pick up his crew.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng