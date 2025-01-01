Rihanna didn't allow a fan who was rude to her go scot-free after the person made as comment about her forehead on social media

The mother of two was busy celebrating as she made a count-down to the new year and the critic passed a comment

Fans of the singer reacted to the post and supported her in the comment section as they tried to recall her clap backs

Barbadian singer, businesswoman and actress, Robyn Rihanna Fenty, professionally known as Rihanna, has replied a fan, who tried to be rude to her.

The music star, who customised pizza for her son's birthday, was happy to be doing a countdown before 2025.

She shared a video of how she and her family were excited and anticipating the new year, and a fan dropped a comment about her forehead.

According to the person known as Lorenzo, the Umbrella crooner has a big forehead. He asked if Rihanna was not going to drop another album and called her forehead instead of using her name.

In her response, Rihanna said Lorenzo was not cute enough to be calling her by her black name. She there after sent him to the gallows.

Rihanna speaks about drinking habit

In the recoding, while the mother of two was counting down to the new year, she screamed that she didn't drink all through the year.

Sh was so excited to see the new year, and she showed her fans her phone while she was doing the count-down.

The family of the singer, who learnt how to speak Yoruba months ago, were with her, and they all screamed happy new year in the video as well.

See the clip here:

What fans said about Rihanna's video

Reaction has trailed the response Rihanna gave to the critic. Here are some of the comments below:

@shakz_rla:

"That album is never coming. Sis is living her best billionaire life."

@iampinkeyy:

"Her clap backs be epic."

@jamieleeramos:

"Her comebacks are always so funny."

@msmamii3:

"I love her clap backs & her we’re not getting no album any time soon attitude."

@11sm33:

"2 things. My black name” has me on the floor. The fact that she wasn’t drunk at the Mariah concert is making them videos even better."

@alonnadeville:

"I love her."

@maryjane_325:

"Not calling her by her black name. I love me some Ri Ri."

@757qtpie:

" This my type of carrying on Rih!."

@davidcandavidwill:

"I love that she went petty with the clap back."

@ideemskizoots:

"I woulda went into hiding all 2025 cuz If Rih called me ugly I know she meant that."

@jazzyjrose:

"I love it when yall bring out 2014 twitter RiRi."

Cardi B hangs out with Rihanna

Legit.ng had reported that the American rapper and singer Rihanna were seen together at Jason Lee's event, and they had a cordial relationship while handing out.

The video of their meeting was shared by an X user, who gushed over them and shared a wish about the two.

Many fans of the superstars were also excited to see them together and hoped that there will be a collab from them.

