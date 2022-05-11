Pop star, Rihanna said her famous beauty line, Fenty Beauty will launch in Nigeria and other 8 African countries on May 27, 2022

The singer tweeted the announcement on Tuesday and said the company is thrilled to launch in Africa

Fenty Beauty boasts over 40 different shades of foundation and has made about $55 million last year as it plans an IPO this year

Pop superstar, Rihanna is set to launch her iconic beauty line, Fenty Beauty in Nigeria and 8 other African countries by May 27, 2022.

The pregnant singer disclosed this in a statement on social media on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

Music Superstar, Rihanna set launch beauty line in Nigeria Credit: Kevin Mazur / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Fenty Beauty is planning to launch a $3 billion IPO, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Rihanna excited about African launch

The Barbados-born singer tweeted the news saying she has been waiting for the moment while acknowledging her fans.

Rihanna said:

“I’ve been waiting for this moment!!! Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin Care are finally dropping in AFRICA.

Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe, we are coming at ya May 27 and that’s just the beginning.

Rihanna and Fenty Beauty net worth

The singer’s beauty line is currently seeking to raise $3 billion in an Initial Public Offering (IPO) after it raised $125 million in January 2022 in a funding round by Neuberger Berman with the collaboration of Sunley House Capital Management, L Catterton, Avenir Growth Capital, and Jay-Z's Marcy Venture Partners.

The beauty line has about more than 40 foundation shades and Savage X features sizes from XS to 4XL.

Rihanna is valued at $1.7 billion by Forbes Magazine, all thanks to the increasing value of Fenty brands. The company generated over $55 million in revenue in 2020.

Source: Legit.ng