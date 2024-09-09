Nigerian music icon Davido is fully occupied with his duties as a father regardless of the side talks around his career

The Afrobeats star shared a picture of his second daughter, Hailey Adeleke, on his Instagram recently

OBO, as he is fondly called, went on to point out the striking resemblance he has with his child, triggering reactions online

Nigerian singer Davido continues to show how well he embraces his role as a father. In a recent post, the Afrobeats star affectionately highlighted his position as the head of the family.

The former DMW boss shared a picture of himself with his second daughter, Hailey, side by side.

Noticing their striking resemblance, Davido, who often receives praise for his dedication as a father, admired his little princess and expressed his delight at how much they look alike. He wrote on

"Twinsskii," on his Instagram post.

See his post below:

Davido and daughter spur reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

favouredblessed94:

"So David can’t post his daughter again? Y’all should rest!!! She is very beautiful and the carbon copy of her daddy."

the_kiki2:

"He shouldn’t give up on imade please… this one he is twinsking his second daughter."

iamnadiaaziz3:

"Always using his children to trend."

blissitiswell:

"Having a feeling she will be a great singer too someday."

saltpurr:

"So person no fit post any of him pikin again,, na una dey always do d comparison with Sophia."

hubertson__:

"Sophie go post Imade with plenty caption say she dey take her daughter personally on trips una go say best mom, DAVIDO just post the obvious with only one word Twinskiii immediately plenty family counselors don drop quotes."

dora_obasohan:

"Na ogun go pkai unna wey de drop rubbish comments so he nor go post he pikin again because of Sophia? Unna mumu oo I swear."

ugochi____________:

"No be imade again? If manipulation was a person."

prestigious_chy:

"All these people wey dey shout Imade here, shey una no hear when Davido say make una "keep am" ni."

royal_arkness:

"If david post his children, he wants to trend , if Sophia post , she’s doing a great job 😂😂😂 Nigerians rest!!"

iam_qweenochuwa:

"David is creating a very big rift between his children in future... Hmm it's well.. Internet never forget.:

i_am_jesujuwonlo:

"I no know who worst pass between bbn fans and Sophia’s fans. Na everything David do he dey use spite una President😂 person wey no get una time. Na wa o."

sandy_xoxo104:

"Davido can be anything, but not a bad father or a bad artist🙌.. You Love Davido botton."

_doosse:

"Immediately I saw this picture on his story I just said Hailey looks so much like Davido."

Davido marks daughter Hailey's birthday

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Davido celebrated his second daughter, Hailey's birthday on social media.

Sharing a picture of the youngster donning a gown and an orchid school bag, the former DMW boss recounted his love and admiration for his little one.

Davido noted the widely known truth that Hailey looked so much like him out of his children when he called her his "twin.

