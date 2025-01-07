The billionaire's son takes to social media to share his thoughts on entering the music business, joking about hiring the best talent with his father's wealth

A netizen responds to Kiddwaya's tweet to troll him about his financial capacity, sparking a heated exchange

Kiddwaya response implied comment from limited thought and inexperienced person

Kiddwaya, the son of Nigerian billionaire Terry Waya, recently took to social media to share his thoughts on venturing into the music business.

In a tweet, he wrote:

"I should enter this music business as well. Popsi is rich, so we go just hire the best of everyone. Make I kuku see wetin sup."

The tweet seemed to be a lighthearted expression of his interest in exploring the music industry, with a hint of humor.

With his father's wealth and influence, he certainly has the resources to make it happen, but only time will tell if Kiddwaya will indeed take the plunge and pursue his passion for music.

However, not everyone found his comment amusing. A netizen replied to Kiddwaya's tweet.

He said, "Without your father's money, you are nothing, Mr. Man."

The comment was a clear jab at Kiddwaya's privileged background and implied that he wouldn't be able to achieve success without his father's wealth and influence.

Kiddwaya, not one to back down from a challenge, responded to the netizen's comment with a witty remark. Kiddwaya is not afraid to speak his mind and stand up for himself, even in the face of criticism.

He tweeted, "Person wey dey inside 1 small room dey type this tweet."

The comment was a clever comeback, implying that the netizen was speaking from a place of limited perspective and experience, likely from a small, humble abode.

The exchange between Kiddwaya and the netizen has sparked a mix of reactions on social media, with some people defending Kiddwaya's right to pursue his interests and others criticizing his perceived arrogance and privilege.

Netizens react to Kiddwaya's tweet

@MichealOyewole_

"At least he's responsible enough for himself and his loved ones, unlike you… dependant on Daddy."

@DaddyJeeHoe

"Banger boy."

@Sanimainaira

"Prove him wrong."

@Wayas_opinion

"Not his father’s money though."

@YusufSanniA

"You have no idea how much the rich put to work to get to where they are. Respect the rich, don't hate them except you wish to be poor forever."

@Somi_Nwa

"Waya leave this men abeg, no be your fault say your papa get money."

@Shaabasan

"This reply mad. True true na inside one room you dey type. Wetin your Papa dey do."

Kiddwaya shares video of dad

Legit.ng reported earlier that Kiddwaya had shared his feelings about the wealth of his father Terry Waya.

He shared a video of himself and his dad walking out of an elegant building as they wore expensive shirts and shorts, which they matched with classy slippers.

In a post on his Instagram page, he shared that it was sweet of him to enjoy life with his father.

