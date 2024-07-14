Singer Paul Okoye 'Rude Boy' has confirmed rumours about him and his younger wife Ivy Ifeoma expecting their first child together

Rude Boy dropped the good news after he flaunted the new car he gifted Ivy Ifeoma ahead of the birth of their child

The singer's comment has since stirred applause from his fans, as many described him as a prolific goalscorer

Popular singer and half of Psquare, Paul Okoye, also known as Rudeboy, has stirred excitement among his fans after he seemingly confirmed that he and his wife, Ivy Ifeoma, are expecting their first child.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Ifeoma confirmed speculations about her being pregnant after she shared a video online.

Paul Okoye drops hint about him and Ivy Zenny expecting their first child. Credit: @imakingrudy @ivy_zenny

Source: Instagram

Rudeboy has now confirmed the reports to be accurate as he dropped a hint while sharing a photo of a new Range Rover SUV he bought for his wife as a ‘push gift,'

He wrote:

“My baby, use this baby to push the other baby very well.”

In another reaction on Ivy's page, Rudeboy wrote:

"Baby number 1 waiting for baby number 2."

Reports claim Ifeoma is in the USA, where she is expected to deliver their first child safely.

See screenshot of Paul Okoye's post below:

Fans congratulate Paul Okoye and Ivy Ifeoma

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, read them below:

simoneycashman:

"@iamkingrudy Prolific goal scorer, maximum goal poachers, Baba God na your handwork."

alberto_smith32:

"@iamkingrudy you be man."

thegirlwealth:

"@iamkingrudy baby Number 2 is definitely gonna be a Push Gift ….She deserves them All."

udoka_o.t:

"@iamkingrudy then after baby 3 go come for pushing baby No 2."

engr.maintain:

"@iamkingrudy doing his thing in Rudy."

soniathetallgirl:

"She deserves it and more, pushing out a baby isn't a joke."

Paul Okoye gives advice on relationship

Legit.ng had reported that Okoye of P-square had given his two cents to men about relationships and the kind of ladies to date.

He said since ladies were concerned about dating rich men, men should also start cashing after rich ladies.

His post sparked mixed reactions among fans, who took to the comments section to air their views about it.

Source: Legit.ng