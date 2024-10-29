Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo caught the admiration of many people online after she revealed the warm hospitality she gave her daughter Priscilla Ojo's sister-in-law

Iyabo Ojo trended online earlier after a video showed the beautiful manner in which she welcomed the Tanzanian lady in Lagos

Following that, the movie star planned mouthwatering surprises for her daughter's husband's people, which had many gushing

Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo raised the bar after the warm reception she gave to her daughter Priscilla Ojo's sister-in-law in Lagos.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the movie star, with the help of her household, threw a lavish welcome party for Priscilla's fiancé, Juma Jux's sister.

Iyabo Ojo showered Tanzanian sister-in-law with gifts. Credit: @iyaboojofespris

A new post by the self-acclaimed Queen Mother showed the gifts and a food tray she resent to her Tanzanian sister-in-law, who had yet to settle from her trip.

In her caption, Iyabo Ojo noted how she wants to make Juma's sister's stay in Lagos unforgettable.

The film star also expressed her joy at the young lady's joining their extended family.

"To my in-law, I say: you're now part of our Nigerian family, forever! Thank you for loving Priscilla so dearly. Your kindness means the world.

"Filled with fun, laughter, and love. Get ready for back-to-back excitement! let's make it unforgettable! Love and gratitude to all."

Iyabo Ojo and sister spur reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

kiitanbukola:

"Who is cutting onions nau ah @iyaboojofespris my woman , now it’s time for God to reward you for been a supportive woman with heart of gold , you deserve all the happiness."

bjewelbeads_bycatwalk:

"Awwww I like, smiling and tearing up here @ Iyabo ku ise ooo making me teary every time."

shantizworld:

"Beautiful morning to you once again @fatma8five, @juma_jux your sister is the best 👌 trust me, thank you for all you do."

swaggdaddyyoungray:

"ALL I SEE IS PURE LOVE AND BIG VIBES."

deborahjohnson9690:

"This wedding go enter Netflix..Aje."

phabians_beautyplace:

"All Inlaw’s should learn from this ,you treat your Inlaw’s right ,they reciprocate the love ,everything no be fight ,fight ,try deg laugh,play ,and celebrate each other."

omowunmee_:

"Queen mother, Ur love is pure exactly, One-day I'll see you physically, See Love here kia, Congratulations to Queen mother daughter, See How she welcome In-law, Are love is pure this is not fake love Iya iyawo loading."

Priscy Ojo's Tanzanian boo confirms 2025 wedding hashtag

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Priscilla had fans and netizens praying for her beautiful union with Tanzanian fiance Juma Jux.

A video went viral online showing the moment Juma Jux announced plans to host his wedding celebration with Priscilla Ojo.

The Tanzanian singer was spotted on a video call with one of Priscilla Ojo's friends, Chioma Goodhair, during which they discussed his relationship with the young influencer. Juma revealed that he was working on his wedding with Priscilla to be held in 2025.

