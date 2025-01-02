Afrobeats sensation Davido turned heads on social media with a series of lovely images with his wife, Chioma Adeleke

Afrobeats superstar Davido (David Adeleke) has welcomed 2025 in style, posting stunning images of himself and his wife, Chioma Adeleke, on social media.

The much-loved pair who flew to Maimi for their New Year celebration shared a sequence of photographs that exuded elegance and tenderness, presenting the celebrity couple at their best.

Davido and Chioma glow on streets of Miami. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido shared his excitement for the new year, expressing his best wishes to fans and followers.

The post came only hours after the Timeless crooner announced exciting details about his upcoming fifth studio album, 5ive. The singer vowed the endeavour would be "life-changing," which sparked excitement throughout the music industry.

See his post below:

Davido and Chioma spur reactions

Fans and well-wishers have since crowded the comments section of his New Year's post, praising the couple's chemistry and admiring their long-lasting relationship.

Legit.ng compiled the reasons below:

alvinoflagos_

"David Dey worrry them."

honeys__money:

"Mr. and Mrs. Baddest."

fabcityboutique:

"Happy new year 001 and 002."

xahido:

MONSTER HITZ AGAIN AND AGAIN THIS YEARRRR ❤️🙌🔥🔥🔥

