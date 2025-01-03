Prophet Samuel, who recently shared a prophecy about Wizkid, has also sent a message to Yoruba monarch Ooni of Ife

The clergyman claimed he had a vision about the Ooni of Ife's recent dream as he shared what it meant

Prophet Samuel stated that Ooni's dream was about his ex-wife, Queen Naomi, who has remained behind bars following a stampede in Ibadan

Prophet Samuel King of Dynamite Global Ministry, has continued to share more prophecies about the year 2025.

Barely hours after he released a disturbing prophecy about music star Ayodeji ‘Wizkid’ Balogun, Prophet Samuel turned to popular Yoruba monarch Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye.

On Friday, January 3, 2025, the seer who made headlines with his prophecy about Davido, in a message dubbed 'prophetic counsel to Ooni of Ife,' claimed he had a vision about the king's recent dream.

Like Daniel, who interpreted King Nebuchadnezzar's dream in the Bible without being told what it was, Prophet Samuel shared the interpretation of Ooni's dream.

According to the seer, the king's dream was about his ex-wife Queen Silekunola Naomi, who he described as a child trying to seek answers. He also urged the Ooni to guide Naomi back and forgive her.

"HIS ROYAL HIGHNESS the OONI OF IFE? I had a vision about your RECENT DREAMS and here’s the interpretation!! Forgive your ex wife HRM Silekunola Moronke Naomi, she’s just a child trying to seek answers that you didn’t provide concerning her life , she’s just a child who lost her path . Guide her back and forgive her. ONLY YOU UNDERSTAND THIS MESSAGE ( I know you see this message," he wrote.

Queen Naomi and Oriyomi Hamzat have remained behind bars over a stampede in Ibadan. Legit.ng recalls reporting that actress Opeyemi Ayeola announced the cancellation of her giveaways owing to the queen's arrest.

Reactions trail prophet's message to Ooni

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, and while some netizens applauded the clergyman, others berated him and his method. Read the comments below:

honorable_clothing1:

"God bless you sir."

donmosco007:

"Things are indeed happening."

chinasajessy:

"God be praised from the rising of the sun to the going down let only the name of our God the father be praised Amen."

phunmibie:

"Oti doju e bayiii ooo 'It has gotten to this."

edwin00370:

"Please sir respectfully can u tell us how God speaks to you and in what method did God call you asking respectfully sir."

theladyolubunmi:

"My prophet after tb Joshua."

chimurphyngo0:

"I know her arrest is not ordinary."

_beeconcept:

"You are not from this earth your prophecies are not to be ignored."

nadia____kap:

"Na my force to marry?"

Femi Branch reacts to Queen Naomi's arrest

In other news via Legit.ng, Femi Branch cried out over Queen Naomi and Oriyomi Hamzat's arrest.

the Nollywood actor sympathised with those who lost their loved ones at the venue as he considered the case to be nonsense.

The actor stated that the parents of the deceased should have been arrested.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

