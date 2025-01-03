Nigerian singer Wizkid’s name trended online over a prophecy shared by Nigerian seer, Prophet Samuel King

In an Instagram post, the prophet shared the scary things he claimed lay in wait for the singer in 2025

Prophet Samuel’s post about Wizkid raised the concerns of many of the singer’s fans, and they took to social media to pray for him

Nigerian singer Ayodeji ‘Wizkid’ Balogun is in the news after one Prophet Samuel King shared his alleged prophecy for the music star.

On January 3, 2025, the seer who also gave a prophecy about Davido in the past, took to his Instagram page to share a post where he claimed he had a warning for Wizkid.

According to Prophet Samuel, there is a strong darkness around him and his family, which he describes as an organised demonic attack.

The preacher went on to say he saw untimely death, and then he told Wizkid to call him on the phone within nine days to hear the details of the prophecy, which he could not post online.

Prophet Samuel wrote:

“DIVINE WARNING AND PROPHECY TO WIZKID!!

To AYODEJI IBRAHIM BALOGUN aka. WIZKID! there’s a STRONG DARKNESS hovering around you and family.. A VERY VERY STRONG DARKNESS! … it’s an organized demonic attack .. very organized. I SEE untimely DE@TH .. call me not more less than 9 DAYS and I’ll tell you WHAT ONLY YOUR EARS SHOULD HEAR as said by the ANGEL that DELIVERED this vision to me … this attack won’t come where you think , but from a DARK organized ENITY . And you know what I’m talking about. Act now!!!”

See Prophet Samuel's post below:

Nigerians react to warning prophecy for Wizkid

The news of Prophet Samuel’s prophecy for Wizkid quickly spread on social media and it raised the concerns of the singer’s fans. Several of them resorted to praying for the Star Boy.

Read some of their comments below:

Kingtufab:

“Nothing will happen to him in Jesus name. May the Good Lord protect him ❤️❤️ 👑 🙏 🦅.”

Adebimpe.idowu.921:

“Wizkid i love you…. No evil will happen to you in Jesus name Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun.”

Danielmarggie:

“God forbid!!! Nothing will happen to Wizkid and his family in Jesus name.”

Euphychinenye:

“God forbid for everyone.”

Omo2tina:

“We join our hands with the host of heaven that every darkness around the Baloguns shall not stand neither shall it come to pass in Jesus mighty name Amen as far its review it’s cancelled in Jesus name amen 🙏 I pray he sees this ad act fast.”

onyinyecrypto:

“Wizkid and family are covered with the blood of Jesus Christ. Amen.”

____millicent:

“He's covered with the light of God!”

Scottyofficial01:

“Ayo Balogun, nothing will happen to you or any member of your family!”

Mychaskia:

“PROPHECY WITHOUT SOLUTION IS NOT FROM GOD ! BYE.”

seminioree:

“God forbid!”

Jewel.s.c:

“They’ve started again this year…hmmm wizkid pray o pray o and rebuke every evil prophecy.”

my_da_baby:

“God will protect you against all evilll.”

Princessbase_:

“If you have a harmful prophecy, why not share it along with the solution? Why wait for him to reach out to you 🤦‍♀️.”

_durah_lippies:

“Evil will not Befall you and yours Wizkid🙏🏾 I cover your Family with the blood of Jesus🙏🏾 You are untouchable💯.”

Tjayscorruptedmind:

“Ogun go kee you nii.”

She_norkis:

“Man of God you should have reached out to him privately 🙏.”

