Singer Seyi Vibez has gotten the attention of social media users who are not comfortable with his look

Some people complained that he looked dirty and asked him to bath regularly and look clean before his fans

Others lamented about his teeth and wondered why his management allowed him to appear in public the way he does

Aside from vibing to the songs of singer Balogun Afolabi Oluwaloseyi, aka Seyi Vibez, some social media users have shared ways the artiste can improve his physical appearance.

A social media user @ms___dale on X said that Seyi Vibes needed to stay off substances. She advised that he should try to be fresh.

Netizens accuse Seyi Vibez of looking dirty. Image credit: @seyi_vibez

Source: Instagram

Another netizen @vantage_suite sent a message to the singer's team and advised them to ensure the cutting of the singer's hair after he has stopped abusing substances. @vantage_suite added that the singer should exfoliate his skin and lips, and also moisturise his lips and body.

They noted that the artiste needed to do teeth whitening and dress like a human being with sense as they claimed he looked so dirty.

These netizens' claims were backed up by other X users who were not happy about the singer's look. They noted that his music career has to go well with him appearing clean before the public.

Reactions as netizens claim Seyi Vibez looks dirty

Check out some of the reactions as netizens advised Seyi Vibez about his looks below:

@vantage_suite

"I don’t know why the team allow him to present like that."

@Claws_byzee:

"And to also be more intentional/professional…because what was that performance at the countdown?"

@KehindeShoots:

"On TV, he still dey okay but if one sees him in real life lásán. I'm sure the artists who role with him do so for ojú aiyé."

@Ilerioluwakiye_:

"Him and Portable dey compete. I don't understand how neeghas have money and still want to be like that."

@Damilola600:

"You don see Portable for real life or u just type this base on the way he dress? Cuz portable fresh for real life o."

@Ilerioluwakiye_:

"One of the major reasons I don't like him. The first time I knew him and it was a video, and I was just wondering how someone can look so unkempt and unhealthy like that."

@long_lumi:

"Everybody Dey agree and smile and cry now for cs and quote o, make them drag one of una female feminist make I see una cry, ara ma pa gbogbo yin ni."

Portable calls out Seyi Vibez

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Portable Zazu had stirred emotions online as clips of him slamming his fast-rising colleague Seyi Vibez went viral.

Portable, in the video, called out Seyi Vibez for singing about him and his G-Wagon in one of his songs off his new album.

The Zazu crooner also said Seyi was a chronic debtor who used his career to take loans which he couldn't pay back.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng