After nearly a year of constantly calling each other out on social media, Nigerian singer Portable finally opens up about his beef with Seyi Vibez

During a recent interview with Nedu's The Honest Bunch, Portable revealed what Seyi Vibez did to him that got him angry

He shared how Seyi Vibez invited him to come and perform at his show at the African Shrine for free but snubbed him when he called him for his concert

Controversial Street-pop artist Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, has finally clarified why he and his colleague, Seyi Vibez, are not on good terms.

The Nigerian singer was recently on Nedu Wazobia's show, The Honest Bunch, where he made the revelation.

Street-pop maestro Portable has finally revealed the cause of his beef with Seyi Vibez.

Source: Instagram

During the interview, Portable shared how Seyi Vibez begged him to come and perform at his African Shrine concert without paying a dime. Zazu noted that he attended the show and had spent over 500k at the show.

He further shared that months after, he invited Seyi Vibez for his concert also at the African Shrine and was even willing to pay, but his message/invite was snubbed.

Portable slams Seyi Vibez

During his chat with the Honest Bunch, the street-pop artist averred that he saw no reason why Seyi Vibez couldn't reply to his message.

He noted that even if he couldn't come, he would at least respect him enough to reply to his message and give him a valid reason.

Portable Zazu further slammed the Chance crooner, noting that it was stupid of him to be showing off to him.

Watch the interview below:

Netizens react to Portable's comment

Here are some of the comments that trailed Portable's interview:

@eddysland33:

"What Seyi did was wrong. But you people h@te the truth."

@i.n.v_anything_:

"With the Fake Burberry way you wear."

@bantyvibez:

"The battle of Gloria."

@big_presido:

"You sef no come Seyi show werey."

@mille_rcal:

"If u look dis guy nor learn anything positive … Ure finished."

@lord_cashie_connect:

"Leave it or take it portable is not going to fade, bro he’s too real."

@emperorxviix:

"But this story don tey ooo, you wan cause another Kasala this morning again."

@funoracle:

"He get point sha."

@jindho_ushmond:

"Una just like wahala, this video na last year oooo na wa ooo e tun fe da wahala le laro yi."

@stardomgys:

"The way these people dirty seyi vibes name ehh …"

@rasshy_thrif_and_foreigns_wear:

"Wetin seyi do Una naa leave this guy alone."

Portable slams Seyi Vibez over recent feat

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Portable called out Seyi Vibez after he took to his social media page to flaunt his two billion streaming plaque.

Seyi has taken to social media to celebrate his songs, gathering over two billion streams worldwide across multiple platforms.

The singer's colleague Portable reacted to the feat, insinuating that the achievement wasn't genuine but by fluke.

Source: Legit.ng