TikToker Peller has shared what made 2024 to be a remarkable year for him as he thanked everyone who supported him

He also posted a video of some of the big celebrities he met this year including Davido and Olamide

The TikTok star noted his main achievement for the year as he spoke about how he wants to be treated in 2025

TikTok star Hamzat Habeeb Adelaja, aka Peller, has shared how grateful he is about 2024 and noted some of his achievements for the year.

The social media influencer shared a video of the celebs he and his co-TiKTok star Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, aka Jarvis or Jadrolita, met in 2024. Some of them were singers David Adeleke aka Davido, Olamide Adedeji aka Olamide, and Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, aka Kizz Daniel.

According to Peller, his relationship with Jarvis was a major win for him and he posted a video of both of them together.

He also said that he was grateful for 2024 and added that 2025 should treat him better than 2024 did. Several fans observed that he did not have singer Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid, on his show and they made remarks about it.

Watch Peller's video below

Reactions as Peller shares gratitude about 2024

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions as Peller makes his appreciation post for 2024 below:

@the_real_tobe_official:

"You deserve it all brother, greater things to come next year, congratulations brother."

@folakefc_:

"Deep down he wished Wizkid was in this video."

@_wf_ijoba:

"Ahhh what about Wizzy?"

@junaid_jeje3:

"Your best year of your life so far."

@baby_rita_01:

"Omo your second name na grace."

@dannyfreeze101:

"Omo grace dey speak, tap from your grace."

@emmzy_189:

"I don't need to watch the video till the end but anything Peller says is right."

Peller shares how Olamide helped him

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peller had opened up on the role Olamide played in his career as a TikToker.

He also spoke about how Davido turned up on his TikTok Live, which went viral and had more people focused on his show.

The TikToker further shared his thoughts about Wizkid and his fans' desire to have him on his show.

