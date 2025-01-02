Nigerian gospel singer Mercy Chinwo and her husband, Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa, celebrated the Christmas break with style

The kingdom lovebirds shared videos of them visiting a community to give out food items and clothes to less privileged

In the video that has attracted people's attention, single mothers, old women, and senior citizens were seen voicing their joy over the gifts.

Nigerian gospel singer Mercy Chinwo and her husband, Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa, made people of the Rumudara village in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, happy with a heartfelt act of kindness.

On December 30, 2024, the couple, through the Mercy Is Blessed Foundation, expanded their kindness by donating vital things to improve the lives of community people.

The organisation, which serves as an outreach arm for Mercy Chinwo's Grace and Truth Nation (GNT) Music Label, delivered bags of rice, garri, tomato paste cartons, and yam tubers.

The campaign also included financial presents and clothing supplies to ensure the elderly, single moms and low-income citizens had a joyous holiday season.

In an online video, Mercy Chinwo emphasised the importance of sharing love and compassion through actions and showing people they are valued.

"It is always a privilege to share God's love in action and remind communities that they are seen, valued, and cared for. Through the @mercyisblessedfoundation, we continue to make a difference, one community at a time."

The admirable were seen in an interactive session with their guests, who also extended their goodwill through emotional prayers.

Mercy Chinwo and hubby trend

