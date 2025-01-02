Lege Miami showered the audience at K1's concert with naira notes as he danced to lyrics of the artiste

K1, who was at the performance stage singing, was hyping Lege Miami as he made his to throw some naira notes

While some praised Lege for his generosity, others criticised him for his extravagance, questioning the wisdom of throwing away such large sums of money

It was a night to remember at K1 concert, as popular socialite, Lege Miami, stole the show with his lavish display of wealth.

Lege Miami known for his extravagant lifestyle, made it rain naira at the event, throwing money in the air like confetti.

Lege Miami spends at K1 concert. Credit: @Legemiamii

Source: Instagram

The crowd went wild as Lege, dressed in his signature stylish attire, took to the stage and began showering the audience with cash.

It was a scene reminiscent of Bobrisky's money-spraying and Cubana Chiefpriest's lavish displays of wealth.

As the naira notes rained down on the crowd, fans and audience were geared at the falling cash, with everyone in attendance caught up in the excitement of the moment.

Lege's lavish display of wealth was the talk of the town, with many taking to social media to share videos and photos of the incident.

While some praised Lege for his generosity, others criticised him for his extravagance, questioning the wisdom of throwing away such large sums of money.

See the post

Before the concert night, Lege Miami posted a video about the event on his Instagram handle.

He said:

"Tonight, I'm hanging out with Wasiu Ayinde Marshal. Tonight, we outside. We wouldn't give out the venue because you guys can do and undo."

The K1 concert, which featured performances, was an unforgettable night, and Lege Miami once again solidified his reputation as one of Nigeria's most flamboyant and generous socialites.

See the video below:

With his lavish display of wealth, Lege had not only entertained the crowd but had also inspired a new wave of conversation about the display of wealth in Nigerian society.

Netizens react to Lege's money rain

Legit.ng compiled some comments

@aysporty

"He dey spend single money."

@lakesyde_og

"All the N250k for private section. Una see where una money dey go abi."

@timo_sterling

"Sha let K1 dey wyne you, make you go finish your money."

@hypemanguru

"Same thing bobrisky was nailed for, be like dis one get godfather too."

@ahonkhai5

"Lege you are a great man, I love your cerebral attitude. Keep it up bro. Happy new year."

@adelekeadesewaadejoke1

"Lege you no remember raining day. Seyi will not save you oooo."

Legit.ng earlier reported that the online matchmaker said ladies who refuse to get married at a young age may likely regret it.

He said he observed that they may feel they are enjoying themselves at the moment due to the fun of it.

He, however, said when old age hits them, they will realise the essence of marriage. Lege encouraged them to stick to their partners rather than to be moved by the challenges they may experience in marriage because it would pay off in the future.

