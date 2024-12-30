Nigerian international star Wizkid trended over reports of his 2023 UK concert held in Tottenham Stadium

During a recent episode of the Afrobeats podcast hosted by media personality Adesope Olajide, the Essence crooner was said to have failed to sell out the 62,850-capacity venue

Following that, a UK radio host who was a guest on the show revealed the Nigerian artists who can pull numbers in international concerts, triggering reactions online

Nigerian international singer Wizkid (Ayodeji Balogun) has faced criticism regarding his last concert in the UK.

During a recent episode of the Afrobeats podcast hosted by media personality Adesope Olajide, UK radio host and promoter Gracey Mae claimed that Wizkid did not sell out his show at Tottenham Stadium.

Legit.ng reported that on July 29, 2023, Wizkid made history as the first Nigerian artist to headline the iconic London stadium with his More Love, Less Ego concert.

The event also saw the artist mingling with Premier League stars, including Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, while Everton's Alex Iwobi and fellow Nigerian musician Seyi Vibez were spotted at the 62,850-capacity venue.

Accusation of Not Selling Out

On the podcast, Gracey Mae stated that Wizkid didn't sell out the massive venue, contrary to popular belief. Adesope, the podcast host, admitted he couldn't dispute her claim, as she worked with Live Nation, the entertainment company responsible for ticketing major tours and festivals.

Gracey further alleged that since the Tottenham Stadium concert, Wizkid has struggled to attract such a large crowd.

Wizkid compared with Burna Boy and Asake

Gracey noted that Burna Boy, in contrast, has consistently demonstrated the ability to fill similarly large venues, having sold out his last London show.

She also commented on Asake, stating that, despite his rapid rise, he is still early in his career and will not be able to headline a stadium of that scale.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to report of Wizkid failing to sell out stadium

official_oyoung03:

"Wizkid still won’t give you the attention you seeking for."

wizkid_blogger_:

"Someone should find her bucket to cry inside."

jre_events:

"She should shut up and keep quiet."

temilagos:

"When did saying the truth become hating?? People are just mvd on this app."

mazi.judepondis:

"Everybody no say Wizkid no dey get shows for abroad again because he can’t sellout any arena and it’s very obvious because the whole of 2024, he no headline 1 single show but his FCs won’t stop hyping him and we understand sha."

jre_events:

"Wiz cancelled all his show due to losing his mom and got nothing to do with his stadium show. The lies she told with confidence is annoying."

bet757876:

"Wiz is past glory. After all the insults and trolling before releasing his album. It took only one song from davido to dethrone a whole album of 16 songs. Davido has the number one song in Nigeria. He also claimed that David is cheap, but he shared the stage twice with David this December and David closed the shows twice. He even performed before burna boy."

Wizkid splashes N1.5bn on car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Wizkid splashed over N1.5bn on a new McLaren 750s.

A viral video showed the singer driving the new whip with several men hailing him upon spotting him.

He was also sighted trying to alight from the car after reaching his destination.

