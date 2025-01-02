Obi Cubana shared adorable photos of himself and his family, all dressed in elegant black attire, giving fans a rare glimpse into his personal life

The businessman revealed that his child had requested a black-tie party to mark his 50th birthday, and he was grateful for the thoughtful gesture

Obi Cubana expressed his gratitude to God for blessing him and his family with good health and sound minds and prayed for a prosperous new year ahead

As the world welcomed the new year, Nigerian businessman and socialite Obi Cubana took to social media to share a glimpse into his personal life.

With his 50th birthday just around the corner, Obi Cubana posted a series of family photos on his Instagram handle, giving his fans a rare look at his loved ones.

The photos showed Obi Cubana surrounded by his beautiful family, including his wife and children, all dressed in elegant black attire.

The caption accompanying the post showed that the idea for the black-tie themed photoshoot came from one of his children, who had asked if they could have a special party to mark his milestone birthday.

"Daddy, because this year is your 50th birthday, can we have a black tie party?" Obi Cubana quoted his child as saying. "That's how we got here ooo, black on black, no tie!" he added, explaining the inspiration behind the stylish photos.

As he looked back on the past year, Obi Cubana expressed his gratitude to God for blessing him and his family with good health and sound minds.

"Grateful to God for making us see 2025 in good health and sound mind," he wrote. "We will all see the end of this year and beyond, amen!"

The post was met with an outpouring of love and well-wishes from Obi Cubana's fans and followers, who congratulated him on his upcoming birthday and praised his beautiful family.

Netizens react to Obi Cubana's post

Legit.ng reported in November 2024 that Obi Cubana explained how he felt after his wife Ebele earned a Master's degree in International Business Management from the University of Surrey, England.

He shared that Ebele had a distinction, and this made him to refer her as having beauty and brains.

He said he believed his wife would make him and their family proud.

