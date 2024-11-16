Nigerian singer Ruger has expressed his admiration for his senior colleague, Wizkid, on social media

The one-eyed musician begged to inherit Wizkid’s loyal FC fanbase if he ever decided to retire from music

Ruger’s show of love to Wizkid was met with mixed reactions on social media, with netizens taking sides

Nigerian singer Michael Adebayo Olayinka, aka Ruger, has openly shown love to Wizkid and his loyal fans on social media.

Just recently, the Asiwaju crooner took to his official X page to marvel at Wizkid’s numbers on the music charts, which are attributed to his die-hard fans.

Ruger tweeted about how he would like to be included in Wizkid’s will as the person to inherit his loyal FC fanbase whenever the Star Boy decides to retire from music and his son is not interested in the career path.

He wrote:

“@wizkidayo if you ever decide to not do music again, and Zion no wan do music Sef, pls write my name RUGER as the person to inherit your fanbase in your music will.”

See Ruger’s tweet below:

Wizkid’s fans show love to Ruger

Shortly after Ruger expressed his admiration for Wizkid and his loyal FC fans on social media, the Asiwaju crooner started to feel their effects on his music.

Ruger shared another tweet about how his newly released song with Tiwa Savage has started doing numbers on the Apple Music chart because Wizkid’s fans are showing love.

He wrote:

“Omo see as FC Dey do 1 kese, 1 toma toma we Dey number 13 now for Apple Music.”

See his tweet below:

Reactions as Ruger begs to inherit Wizkid’s FC

Ruger’s tweet about wanting to inherit Wizkid’s loyal FC fanbase drew the attention of many social media users. Several of them called him smart for trying to align with the Grammy-winning musician. Read their comments below:

Abazz said he was disappointed in Ruger:

Still Pretty assured Ruger of Wizkid FC’s support:

Jospehine said Ruger has now earned her support:

Elvis called Ruger a foolish man:

Read more comments from Instagram below:

opsymeena1:

“Wizkid fc love for wizkid is a love money can’t buy man is blessed truly ❤️.”

its_magekboi:

“I respect FC too o they’re too strong and supportive 🙌🙌❤️.”

Skinanachudy:

“That is good l love the guy..❤️❤️❤️ just understand the game so u can win big.”

Thee_fyagoddess:

“I love this fanboy, him get sense. Hate on Wizzy, you fail!”

i_am_olayemiy:

“For him loyalty we gonna stream.”

Chiggyvibes:

“Nothing sweet pass when you acknowledge.”

alanu_toorich:

“The love don tey oo. From Ojuelegba days no reason am❤️.”

Dope_baeby:

“Wise boy ❤️.”

joel_mastera3:

“Wizkid have the best fanbase of all times.”

Wizkid's Piece of My Heart breaks record

Legit.ng had reported that Wizkid had made history amid his feud with his colleague Davido after he released a single from his soon-to-be-released album.

The singer released Piece of My Heart, featuring American singer Brent Faiyaz, on October 18, 2024.

The song reportedly had all of 1.016 million streams on its first day on Spotify NG, beating Asake, Rema, and Burna Boy.

