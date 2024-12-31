A video of Adekunle Gold lamenting how he has remained a Man Utd fan despite their woes is trending

Adekunle Gold, who spoke in Yoruba and English languages, also advised Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim on what to do

The Nigerian singer's video trended after Manchester United suffered a defeat to Newcastle United in the EPL on Monday

Like other Nigerians who are fans of English club Manchester United, singer and songwriter Adekunle Kosoko, better known as Adekunle Gold or AG Baby, has voiced his disappointment.

In a video circulating in the media, Adekunle Gold, who spoke in the Yoruba language, shared how Man Utd had repeatedly put him to shame.

Adekunle Gold advises Ruben Amorim to sell Manchester United players. credit: adekunlegold/manchesterunited

Source: Instagram

Adekunle Gold also wondered how he had remained a fan of the EPL club despite their woes. He shared how he would travel to watch them live, only for them to put his picture on billboards after suffering defeats.

The Nigerian singer also advised Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim to sell the players in the next transfer window.

This comes after Manchester United suffered a shameful 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United in the Premier League on Monday at their home stadium, Stamford Bridge.

Watch Adekunle Gold as he expresses disappointment in Manchester United below:

In related news, Adekunle Gold and Isreal DMW's ex Sheila Courage flooded Manchester United's Instagram page over a defeat to Tottenham.

Reactions as Adekunle Gold criticises Man Utd

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, with rival football fans taunting Adekunle Gold, read the comments below:

ebuka2l:

"You guys don't know what we Manchester United fans are going through now our man u is finished."

sgbobolomo:

"The Lord is our strength."

a.d.e.j.o.k.e1:

"You never see anything."

maxitheguhdguy:

"In Amori we trust" una."

titioyebade:

"This heartache is too much for you bro! Join us the gunners, the heart ache is just once in a while."

oluwafemigerman:

"Exactly what my friend @iambolar is going through."

Adekunle Gold reacts to Arsenal's win

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Adekunle Gold also expressed frustration after Manchester United suffered defeat to Arsenal at Old Trafford in May.

Adekunle Gold lamented in a video that he was tired of watching Manchester United playing football.

Following their loss, the father of one lamented that his team constantly disappointed him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng