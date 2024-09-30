Adekunle Gold, Isreal DMW's estranged wife, were among the frustrated fans that flooded Manchester United's page

The action comes after the Red Devils suffered a shameful defeat to North London club Tottenham Hotspur at their home Old Trafford

Legit.ng recently reported that some fans were already calling for the sack of manager Erik ten Hag over the defeat

Premier League side Manchester United's poor performance against Tottenham Hotspurs at Old Trafford on Sunday, September 20, has disappointed fans, including singer Adekunle Gold and Israel DMW's estranged wife, Sheila Courage, media personality Adesope Shopsydoo storming the club's page.

Recall that Man Utd suffered a 3-0 loss to Tottenham, leaving them in 12th position on the league table.

Adekunle Gold, Sheila Courage drop comments on Man Utd's page.

Source: Instagram

The club's poor form has caused a buzz on social media. They were thoroughly outplayed by Tottenham, who were without their star forward, Son Heung-min, due to injury.

This has led to Manchester United fans expressing their frustration, with some calling for the club's manager, Erik ten Hag, to be sacked.

Adekunle Gold, others react to United's performance

Read some of the comments from Adekunle Gold and other Man Utd's fans below:

adesope_shopsydoo:

"Sack the manager now. He has had five transfer windows."

adekunlegold:

"Man! We are cooked!"

sheila.courage:

"Kicked out the happy in Sunday."

lewansqorie:

"I've been supporting for 20 years, but this season is very disappointing, it's not just about winning, but also a chaotic game."

kael_22_:

"Everyone is at fault.. players, coach, ownership…. Keep it up loves… I’m loving."

jeda_digital:

"I wonder what they do in training section."

hingwaichoy:

"Remember when Manchester united would kick goals ..this is going back to the Eric Cantona years."

fiko_alfarizi06:

"I beg you to come out, Ten Hag."

Man Utd unviels Adekunle Gold

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Manchester United unveiled Adekunle Gold as one of the faces of the club's fashion collection.

Manchester United unveiled its football kits designer for the 2023/24 football season.

Reacting, Adekunle Gold wrote,

""Kicking it with the best football club in the world @ManUtd."

