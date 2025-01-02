Victor Osimhen remains a major subject of the transfer talks since his loan move to Turkish club Galatasaray

The Nigerian international is on the radar of several clubs, but Manchester United are making the most desperate moves

English club Liverpool are eyeing Ademola Lookman, while Samuel Chukwueze could be on his way to Aston Villa

The January transfer window has opened, and several Nigerian players could make potential moves.

English Premier League clubs Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal have all been linked with the on-loan Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen.

Reigning CAF Player of the Year, Ademola Lookman is also on Liverpool's radar, as Aston Villa are on the trail of Samuel Chukwueze.

Below are potential transfer of Nigerian players in January

1. Ademola Lookman to Liverpool

Since he netted a hat-trick in the Europa League final in May, Ademola Lookman has been a major target for several teams.

Atalanta have made a firm stance that their talisman is going no where, and club director Tony D’Amico has categorically ruled out a January departure.

Suitors have ignored such gestures as they continue to offer deals for the Ballon d'Or nominee.

Liverpool have been eyeing the forward for some time now, but his market value has nearly doubled from €30m to €55m.

2. Samuel Chukwueze to Aston Villa

Samuel Chukwueze could be transferred from Italian club AC Milan as the club continues to cut costs after his €20m move from Villarreal, Caught Offside reports.

The winger seems to be struggling, and there is a potential January exit, with English club Aston Villa monitoring developments.

Villa manager Unai Emery, who worked with the player at Villarreal, could move to reunite with him.

Milan are desperate to recoup the transfer fee invested in acquiring the winger last summer.

3. Victor Osimhen to Manchester United

The Red Devils are said to be in talks with Napoli about the possibility of signing the embattled Victor Osimhen at Old Trafford.

The Super Eagles striker has been in sensational form since his summer move to Turkey, netting 12 goals in 15 matches for Galatasaray across all competitions.

United boss Ruben Amorim is unimpressed with the finishing prowess of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee, and the tactician is looking at Osimhen's way.

Osimhen’s contract includes a €75m release clause, but a determined Manchester United could complete the deal.

4. Gift Orban to Hoffenheim

Many believe it is time for Gift Orban to move away from France, and reports suggest that the Nigerian star could move to Germany.

Hoffenheim are in the final stages of discussion with Olympique Lyonnais for the Super Eagles star.

It was gathered that the forward has arrived in Germany for his medical, and his transfer could be announced anytime soon.

5. Ola Aina to Manchester City

Ola Aina is one of the best players in the Premier League right now, and Nottingham Forest faces an uphill battle to retain the versatile defender.

Manchester City are shopping for a potential long-term replacement for Kyle Walker, and Aina has been linked with the club, Football Insider reports.

The Nigerian international has scored two goals in 19 league games this season as he excels both as a defender and even as a winger.

Pep Guardiola has noticed the star, who is a former Chelsea product.

Arsenal walk away from Osimhen

Legit.ng earlier reported that London club Arsenal have turned their attention away from Osimhen as they search for an affordable striker in the January transfer window.

The Gunners have made efforts to land the forward, but somehow, it won't just happen.

They have turned their searchlight to Benjamin Sesko as their main transfer target.

