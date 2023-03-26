Content creator, Hyrish The Big Deal, has taken his fans and followers on an interesting trip down memory lane

The young man shared a video which was filmed some months ago while attending senior colleague, Odunlade Adekola’s birthday party

Several Nollywood stars were spotted in the video and social media users had different things to say

Nollywood actor Odunlade Adekola celebrated his birthday in December 2022 but some fans have no idea that there was an actual party to mark the new age.

Just recently, Yoruba vlogger and content creator, Hyrish The Big Deal, took to social media with a video recounting his experience at the event.

Clip from Odunlade Adekola's birthday party trends. Photo: @hyrishtheebigdeal

Source: Instagram

Hyrish’s video captured the colourful arrangement at the birthday party that had several Yoruba movie stars in attendance.

A portion of the clip captured a designated area at the venue that had several gift items and birthday cakes that had been brought for the celebrant.

A live band was also available to thrill guests at the party with beautiful music. Odunalade’s wife was spotted getting busy on the dance floor alongside some other guests.

Actress Eniola Ajao was among colleagues who showed up to celebrate with the Eleshin Oba actor.

The man of the hour, Odunlade, also displayed some impressive dance moves and even proceeded to sing along with the leader of the live band.

Watch video below:

Social media users react

Mure said:

"Na pos you use record this video?"

iam_youngace said:

"Abeokuta bella what?."

rainbow1700 said:

"It's the ounje to to si late comer for me i like as u gbakamu."

meeyahtrends said:

"Nah alhaja own funny ‘mecca yin Oni Jon’"

theonlyabiola_ said:

"You must collect your own money from odunlade o."

Femi Adebayo makes money rain at Odunlade's dad's retirement service

Legit.ng reported that Odunlade Adekola's dad's pastoral retirement service took place on Saturday, August 6 at Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) in Abeokuta Ogun state.

The event was stormed by popular movie stars like Femi Adebayo, Peju Ogunmola, Akin Olaiya, Fathia Balogun, among others as Odunlade shared videos and photos from the event via his social media timeline.

A video showed the moment Femi made money rain on Odunlade's dad.

Source: Legit.ng