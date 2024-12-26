Singer Wizkid bought two mansions in Ikoyi, Lagos, and the massive structures and interiors have been trending

Some fans hailed him for his achievement and noted how proud they felt that they follow his works

However, a fan of Davido was not excited about Wizkid's mansions and he got a response from real estate promoter Ola of Lagos

Afrobeats singer Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid, made the news after he bought two mansions at the same time in Ikoyi, Lagos, for N1.2 billion naira each.

The glamorous interior of the beautiful houses exuded luxury and captivated several netizens, especially the singer's fans.

Wizkid's purchases 2 mansions for N2.4bn. Image credit: @wizkidayo, @mazitundeednut

While many people have congratulated the Kese crooner for his achievement, a fan of Davido, @DavidoPolice on X, was not impressed with the mansions and noted that the God who did it for Wizkid should avoid him.

Wizkid's mansion: Ola of Lagos replies netizen

A real estate promoter Ola of Lagos felt displeased with the comment of Davido's fan and he replied him. He revealed the amount Wizkid bought the houses and noted that the pressure some people put on celebrities is too much.

He added that some people just come online to talk anyhow without thinking that these celebrities are humans too.

Reactions to Wizkids N2.4bn mansion

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Wizkid's mansions below:

@swankyluxe_ng:

"All Wizkid FC should like this comment. Congratulations to our Popsy."

@dailytales9ja:

"God of Bigwiz should locate me abeg."

@zora_cosmetics_ph:

"Now he has to buy another house. Una don cast him location."

@iamblvckexcellence:

"I will never be poor in my life. My generation will never be poor. AMEN."

Wizkid's multi-million dollar London house trends

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a video of Wizkid taking a stroll around his London mansion got many of his fans talking.

The green scenery stirred reactions online, with many hailing the singer's appreciation for gardening.

In another clip, Wizkid's son Bolu was spotted showing off his football and basketball skills in another part of the mansion.

